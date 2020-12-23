Meet Dr. Matthew Harris

Submitted photo

Dr. Harris and Family

After thirty years of practicing at Lake of the Pines Dental, Dr. David Molina has retired and passed the reins to the next generation. Dr. Matthew Harris has taken over the business from Dr. Molina, and wants to let the patients there know that he is continuing the practice with the same expertise, compassion, and attention to the needs of his patients that Dr. Molina has been known for for the past three decades.

Dr. Harris and Dr. Molina outside of LOP Dental. Submitted Photo

Dr. Harris has a passion for dentistry and more than anything, helping people. He enjoys all aspect of dentistry and learning new skills and concepts to help his patient care. He performs all aspects of dentistry from fillings to implants, root canals to wisdom teeth. He practices sedation dentistry, and loves taking care of “high dental anxiety” patients. He really just wants to help as many people as possible find their smile and enjoy coming to the dentist.

Dr. Harris was born into dentistry. Both his father and brother are dentists. His mother is a Certified Dental Assistant and his sister is a Registered Dental Hygienist. In addition, his wife is a Dental Hygienist, as well, and her brother is a Dentist.

Born and raised in Alberta, Canada, in a small town of 1800 people, Dr. Harris loves the community feel that he has found here. His wife was born in California, but her mom was Canadian and they moved to that same small town when she was a young girl. The pair went to high school together, but it wasn’t until they both ended up in the same college in Utah that they started dating. Harris joked that, “I came all that way just to marry someone from my home town!”

Harris graduated dental school from Oregon Health and Science University in 2012, and then went home and worked with his dad, who was his mentor, “Everything I know I learned from him,” Dr Harris said.

After his father passed two years ago, Dr. Harris made good on a promise he had made to his wife to bring her home some day to California, and she wanted to be near her family in Placer County. The couple moved with their three boys to Loomis, CA, and bought Dr. Molina’s well-established practice just outside the gates of Lake of the Pines. Dr. Harris loves that people can drive their golf carts to their dental appointments, and the strong sense of community and welcome that he has found here.

“I want to thank Dr. Molina for his 30 plus years of service taking care of patients at LOP, and the people who live here,” Dr. Harris said. “He coached soccer at Bear River, and we have that in common because I coach for my kids’ soccer and basketball teams. He did so much for the community, and was such a great guy. I will work hard to live up to the role that he has filled here for so long.”

Even with Covid restrictions, the practice is still open and Dr. Harris is seeing patients. They are following all ADA and CDC guidelines, and have an air filtration system in the office. Dr. Harris’s staff is also screening patients, taking temperatures, and maintaining social distance in the office.

For more information, or to make an appointment, visit Lakeofthepinesdental.com or call (530) 268-1445.