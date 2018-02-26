Listen to your heart

You are invited to a receive a free Ayurvedic Pulse Diagnosis from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, March 10th, at the California College of Ayurveda (CCA) campus in Nevada City. In this 30 minute session, you will learn your constitution and the nature of any imbalances you may have. Knowing your constitution or "dosha" can help you lead a healthier and happier life by giving you insight into your unique body and its individual needs. Attendees will also be treated to a brief introduction to Ayurveda with Dr. Marc Halpern and guidance about your next steps towards creating balance and healing.

Ayurvedic Pulse Diagnosis allows the Ayurvedic Doctor to connect to the heart of the patient. It is a diagnostic tool that has traditionally been used in Ayurvedic Medicine as a means to determine how the internal systems of the body are functioning. By measuring the qualities of the pulse, whether it is fast, slow, strong, weak, etc., this diagnostic can reveal whether there is an imbalance in the body, what organ system is being affected, and what might be done to bring the affected dosha back into harmony. A more complete prognosis is determined by coupling the information given by the pulse with other useful methods of diagnosis like tongue analysis and inquiry. With this information, Ayurvedic Doctors can begin to put together a treatment plan to help patients both prevent and treat disease. "From an Ayurvedic perspective, the heart is more than a pump, and the pulse is more than a measurement of blood pressure; it is road map to the entire individual on a physical and psychological level and even tells us about the patient’s consciousness." states Dr. Halpern, founder of the California College of Ayurveda.

Pulse diagnoses will be performed by CCA's Ayurvedic Doctor-Interns who are completing their final training; much like medical interns who do residencies in hospitals before earning their medical degrees. Many people are surprised to learn that we have

the premier Ayurvedic training center in the nation right here in Nevada City. Founded in 1995 by Dr. Marc Halpern, the California College of Ayurveda was the first school to gain government approval and provide formal education in the field of Ayurvedic Medicine outside of India. The college and its founder are considered pioneers of Ayurveda in the west. The college trains students from around the world in this ancient healing art and fast growing industry.

There are three levels of training at the California College of Ayurveda. Ayurvedic Health Counselors specialize in dietary and lifestyle health care with a focus on preventative medicine; Clinical Ayurvedic Specialists are trained in both preventative and clinical Ayurvedic medicine; and Ayurvedic Doctors attain the highest level of training with a background in Western medicine allowing them to bridge the gap between Western Medicine and Ayurvedic Medicine.

The California College of Ayurveda continues to be a leader in the field of Ayurvedic Medicine by offering the first state approved Ayurvedic Doctor program in the West. As part of the program, interns will be taking new patients on campus at CCA's healthcare center in Nevada City and offering this special pulse diagnosis event to the community.

Participation in the FREE Pulse Diagnosis event is by reservation only and limited to 30 participants. To reserve your spot, please call 530-478-9100. To learn more about the California College of Ayurveda, visit http://www.ayurvedacollege.com.