‘Kindness in Your Heart, Compassion for Others’: Job Opportunities Abound at Hospital

Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital employs approximately 800 people in a variety of roles. Right now the hospital has a variety of open positions, including some that require minimal experience or training.



The past two years have brought major workplace changes for many of us. Many people have moved from a cubicle to a home office; others have pivoted to a new career, either out of necessity or a because of a shift in priorities; still others have lost their jobs entirely. Fortunately, for those in our community looking for new or different career opportunities, you need look no farther than our local community hospital.

Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital employs approximately 800 people – in careers ranging from nurses to aides, to X-ray techs and executive assistants.

SNMH is one of the largest employers in western Nevada County – and it is also one of the most appealing, thanks to great benefits, culture and salaries.

“With our higher salary base, the hospital has a positive impact to the financial well-being of our community,” says Apryl Lucas, SNMH Director of Human Resources. “We also have a culture of kindness, caring and family. The benefits and compensation are the icing on the cake.”

Lucas points out that the hospital provides a generous benefits package and salaries at SNMH are amongst the highest in the county. However, like most employers, the hospital has had a tough time filling open positions over the past two years.

“It has been hard to recruit for the past year,” Lucas explains. “The challenges of this past year have had people thinking about whether or not they want to work in health care any longer. And that’s compounded by the national labor shortage that we are experiencing.”

Lucas encourages anyone in the community who is looking for a job to consider working at the hospital, where current open positions cover the whole spectrum of skillsets and expertise.

“Right now, we have a real variety of open positions,” she says. “Our list currently has everything from entry level food service and environmental services roles to security officers, registered nurses and ultrasound techs.”

While some jobs do require specific training and, in some cases, past experience, other positions do not. Lucas says the key is to be willing to learn and to serve our community.

“A good candidate for working at the hospital should have a passion for helping the members of our community as they come in the door, whether looking for directions or helping them as a patient in our facility,” Lucas says. “We can teach you the rules, regulations and the ‘to-do’s’ for each position. You need to come with kindness in your heart, compassion for helping others and the knowledge that we are a 24-hour, seven days a week organization.”

Hospital President and CEO Dr. Brian Evans, himself a longtime SNMH employee, echoes those sentiments. Dr. Evans says he is thankful for the dedicated people who work at the hospital and believes they are part of a team that anyone would be lucky to join.

“I’ve been part of the Sierra Nevada family for more than 20 years,” he says. “It’s an incredible place to work that provides the opportunity to make meaningful contributions to our community. Often our patients are our neighbors, friends, and even family members. The people we hire are not just starting a job – they are taking part in a long legacy of compassion.”

To see if there is an open position that would be a fit for you, simply visit commonspirit.careers and type in “Grass Valley, CA” for the location.