Hospital Welcomes New President/CEO

Newly appointed Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital President and CEO Dr. Scott Neeley (shown second from left) is joined by members of the SNMH team: Angela Sheehan, Executive Coordinator; Dr. Neeley; David Hall, Chief Financial Officer; Lori Katterhagen, Chief Nursing and Chief Operating Officer.



Earlier this month, Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital welcomed a new President and CEO, Scott Neeley, MD.

Previously, Dr. Neeley served as Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Stockton for nine years. A graduate of Harvard University, University of London, Stanford University School of Medicine and the University of Massachusetts Amherst, Dr. Neeley is Board Certified in Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Diseases, Critical Care Medicine and Hospice and Palliative Care Medicine.

He has held teaching appointments at the University of Chicago, Rush Medical School, Cook County Hospital, and Touro University College of Medicine, and has more than 30 years of experience as a practicing physician, educator, and health care executive.

Recently he shared his thoughts on SNMH, the Nevada County community, and the vital role of our community hospital.

We know you’ve been at SNMH just a few weeks, but in this short time, what stands out to you?

Dr. Neeley: What stands out to me more than anything is the sense of mission, purpose, and connection I feel among our team.

The people that I am working with here at SNMH clearly love the hospital, their teammates, and this community, and obviously derive tremendous professional satisfaction from the good that we do serving our neighbors.

What do you feel are the hospital’s biggest strengths?

Dr. Neeley: I would say that our culture is our greatest strength. I define culture as “how we do things around here”, and SNMH has a ‘can do’ attitude that centers on delivering great care and serving those who come to us in need.

Also, our strong physician community is a wonderful resource for the hospital and community. We have exceptional physicians who are good partners and great contributors to the people of this county.

Finally, the phenomenal support that we enjoy in this community is an exceptional strength.

This is most clearly demonstrated by the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation, an organization with deep community roots which provides absolutely outstanding support for the hospital in the form of financial support for valuable equipment and programs that we otherwise simply would not have.

As an example, at my first meeting yesterday, SNMH Foundation approved nearly five hundred thousand dollars for capital expenditures toward critically important equipment that we simply would not have had without the support of our community.

What areas of growth do you see for the hospital?

Dr. Neeley: The biggest growth opportunity that we have is in supporting more primary care physicians moving to the community.

We are embarking on a number of initiatives to address this urgent need, and I look forward to sharing our successes in this area as these initiatives come to fruition.

The relationship between the community and the hospital is unique and special. Have you witnessed that already?

Dr. Neeley: I certainly have. The relationship was first demonstrated to me in the incredible welcome my wife and I have received from this community since my new role at the hospital was announced. We have been bowled over by the kindness and the open-armed welcome we have experienced and are delighted to be joining this community.

Another wonderful demonstration of this relationship is evident in the incredible engagement of our board of directors. These community leaders and professionals are a very skilled and committed group with tremendous knowledge of the community. They bring a level of commitment and expertise to the leadership of the hospital that is valuable and truly unique.

Finally, and once again, this is also true of the Hospital Foundation, which is an essential and invaluable part of this health care organization, and truly one of the most engaged and effective foundations I have seen during my healthcare career.

The last couple years have obviously been rough for everyone. What do you want the community to know about the hospital and the caregivers inside it, moving forward?

Dr. Neeley: It really has been a difficult two years, and I am deeply moved by the hardship that so many in our community have suffered, as well as by the sacrifices, the fatigue, the stress, and in many cases, the sadness that so many of our employees and physicians have experienced as a result of the pandemic.

I believe that we will emerge from this public health crisis as a stronger, more resilient, and more capable organization. We are still here for the community and we will be here for the community, period.

Additionally, I want our employees, our caregivers, to know that we are committed to supporting them, to providing them a safe place to work, and to providing an environment that supports their humanity and their professional fulfillment.

Final thoughts?

Dr. Neeley: I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the people of Grass Valley and Nevada County. I look forward to partnering with our physicians, our staff, and our community to continue the incredible legacy of SNMH and to continue to grow and improve this jewel for our loved ones and neighbors.