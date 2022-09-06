Hospital Gains New Tool in Fight Against Breast Cancer

Experts estimate that one in eight women living in the United States are at risk of developing breast cancer in their lifetime and agree that early detection of the disease — through routine mammography — can dramatically reduce the risk of death.

SUBMITTED PHOTO



The Women’s Imaging Center at Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital performs roughly 4,000 mammograms a year. SNMH’s Women’s Imaging Center offers full-service mammography, whole breast ultrasound, biopsy, and surgical services to provide patients the most efficient and effective diagnostic breast care possible.

Recently the hospital added a new tool to its fight against breast cancer: a Hologic Genius 3D mammography unit.

This new technology is designed to provider higher quality images for radiologists while also giving patients a more comfortable mammograph experience.

The system is clinically proven to detect 20-65% more invasive breast cancer compared to 2D imaging alone. The Food and Drug Administration has also found the Hologic technology to be superior for women with dense breasts, who otherwise may have difficulty getting an accurate reading on a mammogram.

In addition, the new unit has been shown to reduce the need for “callbacks” by 40%. A callback occurs when a woman is asked to return for additional imaging because her initial mammogram was unclear. Any woman who has been through it can attest to the added stress a callback causes.

SUBMITTED PHOTO



Of 100 women getting a screening mammogram, some will be called for additional imaging and two will be recommended for a biopsy. The Hologic technology hopes to reduce the number of women who go through a biopsy because of a false positive in a mammogram.

Nine of the top ten cancer centers in the U.S. (according to the US News and World Report) use the same Hologic technology, proving once again that the SNMH Cancer Center offers unparalleled care, close to home.

“Our community is very blessed to have a full-service, comprehensive cancer center with oncology, radiation oncology with a state-of-the-art Linear Accelerator,” says Sandra Barrington, Executive Director, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation. “The center is also home to a newly remodeled Infusion Center for chemotherapy, as well as other infusion services.”

Barrington says that support from the community has played a significant role in ensuring that the SNMH Cancer Center continues to provide such world class care.

“Philanthropy from our donors at SNMH Foundation has touched nearly every part of the Women’s Imaging Center and Cancer Center,” she explains. “In addition to the new mammography technology, donations in the past have helped purchase the whole breast ultrasound, stereotactic biopsy, imaging technology for lumpectomy surgeries, construction of the new Infusion Center, imaging technology such as CT Scan Simulation, and the Linear Accelerator.”

SNMH Foundation raised $150,000 towards the purchase of the new mammography technology.

It’s an investment that the community can feel good about. Studies show that when breast cancer is caught early, the five-year survival rate is 99%. Mammography has helped to reduce breast cancer mortality in the U.S. by nearly 40% since 1990.

“Early detection through regular annual mammograms saves lives,” Barrington says. “And reducing barriers to mammography services and early detection is key to saving lives.”

Anyone who needs financial support with mammography and follow-up procedure may qualify for the Barbara Schmidt Millar Fund, available at the SNMH Women’s Imaging Center. Call 530-274-6246 for more information.