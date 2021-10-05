Hope on the Horizon:

As COVID-19 cases begin to decline throughout California, officials in Nevada County are cautiously optimistic. Still, they encourage everyone in the community to continue to do what they can to stop the spread of the virus.



After what has felt like weeks, if not months, of somber news related to COVID-19 in our community, the past couple weeks have brought a glimmer of hope: The daily case count has been slowly decreasing, from a high of 218 new cases on Sept. 7 to 26 on Sept. 30.

While this decrease is welcome, it also comes with a dose of caution from leadership at Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.

“We are seeing a decrease in new cases of COVID-19 and a decrease in hospitalizations,” said Dr. Brian Evans, President and CEO at SNMH. “That is all very good news and gives us reason to be optimistic and thankful. However, we continue to advocate for caution, so that we can put this pandemic behind us.”

The community, according to Evans, should continue to take precautions to slow the spread, including wearing masks when appropriate, getting vaccinated if able, and taking precautions if you don’t feel well.

Evans warns that as a rural community, Nevada County continues to be susceptible to new variants and surges.

“The overall trend throughout California is declining,” he explains. “But because we are fairly rural, local events can impact us severely, particularly as it relates to staffing at the hospital. We want to make sure we always have the people needed to respond and care for the community.”

Staffing at health care facilities has been a challenge everywhere throughout the pandemic. Evans says that hospitals across the country are competing for the same staffing resources, including traveling nurses who typically go where the staffing needs are greatest.

Despite these challenges, Evans says SNMH has continued to serve the community.

“We are so incredibly fortunate to have a high-quality acute facility in Grass Valley,” he says. “If this hospital did not exist, the community would be in a very difficult situation with COVID-19. Our ability to provide vaccine clinics, to educate the community, and to treat a wide variety of patients – all of that has made a real difference here.”

The care provided by the hospital during the pandemic has ranged from outpatient treatment in the Emergency Department to the most advanced care, provided in the hospital’s ICU.

“We’ve treated many, many COVID-19 patients in the Emergency Department,” Evans explains. “They were sick but able to go home after treatment. Others have been sick enough to be admitted, and quite a few required the care of our specialists in the Intensive Care Unit.”

In the ICU, patients are treated by specialty trained nurses, critical care physicians and hospitalists – all skilled in providing the most advanced level of care.

“Many of these patients have required ventilator support and other advanced care,” Evans says. “And we are able to provide that care, right here in our community.”

In addition, SNMH has provided more than 200 COVID-19 patients with monoclonal antibody infusions – one of the most advanced treatments available for COVID-19. The treatment has been provided to outpatients at both the SNMH Emergency Department as well as the hospital’s Infusion Center.

“We know that the monoclonal antibody treatments we have provided have prevented more hospitalization and deaths,” Evans says. “This is a very concrete example of the difference Sierra Nevada Memorial has been able to make.”

Evans hopes that people throughout the community will take note of the role the hospital has played during the pandemic and continue to support it in the future.

“Community hospitals like ours in other parts of the country are under threat and many have closed,” he explains. “We won’t let that situation happen here. We will continue to be the beacon on the hill for this community. To do that, we need people to continue to support Sierra Nevada and trust us with their health care.”

That support can be as easy as being an ambassador for the hospital and encouraging others to turn to SNMH first for their care.

“It is unusual for a community hospital to have such a broad range of exceptionally high-quality physicians, staff, and services,” Evans says. “Our cancer center, our infusion center, wound care, our family birth center – all of these services provide great care, close to home. We want to continue to be the resource that our community needs.”

Looking to the future, Evans says SNMH is healthy and in a strong position to continue doing just that.

“We will continue to adapt and be efficient,” he says.

As for the COVID-19 pandemic, Evans is hoping the numbers continue to go down and the news continues to improve.

“I’m hoping that soon we will be able to regroup as a country,” he says. “We need to give our health care workers a rest. They’ve cared for very sick patients, they’ve been through a lot, and they are heroic. We owe them our gratitude – but they aren’t the only ones. People like the folks working at our local grocery store, serving the community all day every day, also deserve our thanks. I hope someday soon we will all be able to pause and reflect and express our gratitude to everyone who has helped us get through this time.”