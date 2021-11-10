Highly Skilled Care, Close to Home

The surgical team at Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital (including Dr. Stephen Waterbrook, shown here) performs around 200 surgical procedures a month, ranging from simple gall bladder removal to complex joint repairs and cancer cases.



Facing the possibility of surgery can be an intimidating thing when you are the patient. But for the doctors and staff inside Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, surgery is just one more way in which they provide exceptional care to the community. In fact, the surgical team at SNMH performs about 200 surgical procedures every month.

“Having a robust surgical program is fundamental to having a hospital that can care for the members of its community,” says Dr. Tom Luisetti, Anesthesiologist and Vice Chief of Staff at SNMH. “Not only does it allow the local population to obtain surgical procedures close to home, but it elevates the level of care all hospital patients receive.”

At SNMH, types of surgery performed include a mix of general surgery, orthopedics, gynecology, urology, and endoscopic gastrointestinal procedures. The most common procedures performed are laparoscopic gallbladder surgery, appendectomies, joint repairs/replacements and repairs to broken bones.

“Probably the most complex surgeries we perform are total joint cases,” says Dr. Luisetti. “Our skilled orthopedists are able to relieve pain due to arthritis by completely replacing the involved joint with either a metal or ceramic prosthesis. This improves patient mobility and provides pain relief from an arthritic joint.”

Dr. Luisetti says the SNMH team also performs complex abdominal cases using laparoscopic techniques to remove colon cancer. These types of procedures require a high level of training as well as state of the art technology.

“The surgical team at SNMH is a highly skilled group of people,” Dr. Luisetti explains. “This is one of the things that makes our operating room such an amazing place to work. It starts with the support staff who ensure that the operating room environment is a clean and sterile place to do the procedure.”

The surgical team at SNMH is made up of a variety of specialized roles, including perioperative nurses (who prep the patient), and surgical techs, circulating nurses, anesthesiologists and surgeons – all of whom must work cooperatively during the procedure to ensure the patient’s health and safety. After the surgery is complete, recovery nurses monitor the patients to make sure they wake up safely and are discharged home with appropriate instructions on post-operative care.

Dr. Luisetti points out that these experts not only care for patients inside the operating room, but elsewhere in the hospital too.

“Anesthesiologists and surgeons frequently take care of patients in the emergency room and intensive care unit, too,” he says. “An anesthesiologist may be asked to come into the emergency room to place a life-saving emergency airway. General surgeons frequently go to the intensive care unit to place a chest tube. Orthopedists are often called to the emergency room to help set a fracture. Without a functional surgical program, none of these specialists would be available, and patient care would suffer and be delayed.”

Dr. Luisetti says SNMH’s surgical team is a critical component to the vital role the hospital plays in the community.

Dr. Tom Luisetti



“In my opinion, you do not really have a hospital that can care for a community without a surgical department,” he says. “The need for a strong, local hospital never was more apparent than with the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The surgical team recently welcomed Dr. Andrew Thomas to the SNMH medical staff, which will allow the team to offer patients more complex otolaryngology (ear, nose and throat) procedures. Dr. Luisetti believes that is just one way the SNMH surgical program is continuing to grow and evolve to best meet the community’s needs.

“There are some great things on the horizon for our surgery department,” he says. “We have an excellent team putting together an Enhanced Recovery After Surgery program for total joint procedures, which will include going home the same day after this type of surgery. We are even looking into doing basic orthopedic spine cases, which we may be able to offer our community sometime in the next year.”

Such a robust surgical program may be unlikely at other small, community hospitals, but in Grass Valley, it is just one more way that our hospital cares for the community.

“I am proud of the surgical care we provide at our hospital,” Dr. Luisetti says. “I am thankful for our patients and our community whom we care for.”