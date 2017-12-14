Here’s Why You’ll Still Need a California Medical Marijuana Card in 2018

While "can I buy marijuana in California" was once an uncertainty, now all Californians have two choices: recreational and medicinal. But is one better than the other?

Ever since voters passed Prop 64 last November, they've been eager to see how the new law will affect them. Beginning in January, those effects will be felt across the state. Cannabis users of all sorts, from casual to continual, need to know how to stay compliant with the law, and how to use it to get access to better and more affordable marijuana.

What's New About Prop 64?

The new proposition changes the rules on growing and possessing marijuana set by 2004's SB 420. The bill outlined the guidelines for Prop 215, which allowed medical marijuana use in California. For the first time in state history, Prop 64 will make it possible for people to buy cannabis recreationally.

Recreational marijuana sales are slated to begin as early as January 2018–though that's unlikely to happen. Individual California cities must still determine their own guidelines and budgetary concerns for new recreational dispensaries. Many cities are unprepared to open these new shops, meaning cannabis users will discover a MMJ card's access to over 1,000 medical dispensaries is still the most reliable option.

Benefits of Getting a Medical Marijuana Card in 2018

The language and the rules of Prop 64 still make it beneficial to get your medical marijuana card in 2018.

Thanks to Prop 64, possessing 28 grams (an ounce) and growing six plants or less will be decriminalized for anyone 21 and over. MMJ patients, on the other hand, can possess and grow all the medical weed needed to alleviate their condition(s); they can even get a California grower's license if more plants are needed. This law applies to anyone 18 or older, giving a huge portion of California residents access to medical marijuana.

Recreational users–even those who only occasionally smoke, vape or use edibles–will benefit from getting a medical cannabis card in 2018 just as much as the regular user. Having a weed card will save you up to a whopping 20% in extra fees. This adds up to potentially save thousands every year.

Medicinal marijuana cards also give users access to much better cannabis than what'll be available in recreational shops. The vast selection sold in medical dispensaries is grown from several high-grade strains with various THC:CBD ratios to increase potency, target pain management, and create a better experience.

Thanks to the ability to apply online for medical marijuana cards under Prop 64, it’s now easier than ever to get access to the best pot at the best prices. No need for "medical cannabis card near me" online searches because NuggMD has you covered.

Use NuggMD to Get Your Medicinal Marijuana Card

Countless studies have shown cannabis can effectively treat a number of medical conditions, both physical and psychological, so even those with mild pain or emotional problems can benefit from its use. Because marijuana’s treatment effects are so wide-ranging, almost anyone can qualify to get a medical weed card in 2018.

Medical cannabis cards, wallet sized copies of doctor recommendations, must be renewed every year under California law. The “rec” is actually an official sheet of paper containing your name and patient ID number with the doctor’s signature and an embossed seal.

With NuggMD you don’t have to jump through a lot of hoops or take a lot of time to get your 2018 medical marijuana card. For a fee of $39, you'll receive a recommendation that's good for one year. For $59 you'll get the rec and a convenient medical card. You won't find a better deal in California. The yearly renewal also remains $39.

To get your cannabis prescription through NuggMD you’ll need to complete a standard medical form online. NuggMD meets all HIPAA laws so your medical info stays confidential and protected. The evaluation takes only a few minutes and includes a live consultation where you’ll talk about your current medical problems, medical history, and how using MMJ will ease your symptoms.

Upon approval, you’ll get a temporary digital PDF that may be used the very same day to access medical cannabis delivery via Nugg, the state's largest online MMJ marketplace, until the official version arrives via mail.

Compare review dispensaries, compare prices, learn about the best vape oil cartridges and other cannabis products before purchase. You'll have marijuana in your hands in about an hour!

Be Prepared for 2018

California pot-growers, dispensary owners and cannabis chefs have been preparing for 2018 since last year, so it's never too soon to get ready. Ditch the "medical marijuana evaluations near me" search approach and use NuggMD to obtain your medical marijuana card before 2018. Get a head start on the new year–and on all the new possibilities it'll bring along with it.