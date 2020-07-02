Help the Nevada County Relief Fund reach their goal by July 4!

Penn Valley Rodeo is one of the recipients of the Nevada County Relief Fund.

Drill team at the penn valley rodeo – Paige Stone Photography.

Juliette Morris Williams -Jewelry, Mixed-media, Nevada City, $2,400

The Washington Hotel, Washington, $5,000

The Nest Family Resource, Grass Valley, $2,500

The Nevada Theater, Nevada City, $5,000

Coupe Sixty-One Hair Studio, Truckee, $2,500

Dark Horse Coffee Roasters, Truckee, $5,000

Grass Valley Crossfit, Grass Valley, $2,500

Simply You Salon and Spa, Penn Valley, $2,500

InnerRhythms, Inc., Truckee, $2,500

Brad Henry Pottery, Truckee, $2,500

Jack + Emmy, Truckee, $2,500

Outside Inn, Nevada City, $5,000

Word After Word Books, Truckee, $2,500

Anew Day, Nevada City, $2,500

North Columbia Schoolhouse Cultural Center, San Juan Ridge, $5,000

Art Works Gallery, Grass Valley, $5,000

Calla Lily Crepes, Nevada City, $3,600

Alpenflow Studios, Truckee, $2,500

Truckee Roundhouse Community Makerspace, Truckee, $2,500

Penn Valley Community Rodeo Association, Penn Valley, $5,000

The Earth Store, Nevada City, $5,000

Off Broadstreet, Nevada City, $5,000

CrumbunnyCoffee Roasters, Nevada City, $4,000

Painted Pink, Grass Valley, $2,500

The Station -A Truckee Eatery, Truckee, $5,000

Lola and Jack, Grass Valley, $5000

Aikido'Ka, Grass Valley, $2500 To make a donation for the next round of giving, visit Nevada County Relief Fund Small Business RecipientsTo make a donation for the next round of giving, visit nevcorelief.org.

Like the rest of the country, Nevada County is hurting right now. Our small businesses and nonprofits are working hard to ensure that they can reopen in a way that keeps their customers and workers healthy and safe. But to do so, they need a little help from their friends. It was for this purpose that the Nevada County Relief Fund was started.

Now, you can help to ensure that our local economy can recover from the Covid-19 shutdown, which of course happened on the heels of the PSPS events last fall. These two events have wreaked havoc on small businesses and nonprofits, and now is the time to give back the community that we all love. The Nevada County Relief Fund has a goal to raise $500,000 by July 4, and they’re almost there! Donations are tax deductible.

Relief Fund Helps ENTIRE County

Penn Valley, a smaller community of Nevada County, is often overlooked for the larger areas of Grass Valley, Nevada City, and Truckee, but the Relief Fund helped to ensure that small businesses there, as well as the town’s signature event, received help.

Penn Valley Rodeo

A tie down calf roper wrestles a calf to the ground during Friday evening’s opening events at the 2018 Penn Valley Rodeo. The Association who put on the annual event are a recipient of the Nevada County Relief Fund.

Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com

Since the onset of COVID-19, numerous community events have evaporated, including the Penn Valley Rodeo, which has been a popular event for 63 years. The Penn Valley Rodeo Community Association was still reeling from last year’s rodeo getting rained out leaving them without the seed money needed to sustain the organization and put on the next rodeo. With grant funding awarded by the Nevada County Relief Fund, the Penn Valley Rodeo will be able to continue their support for the local community.

Teresa Dietrich, sponsorship chair and board member, shared, “Our organization supports keeping our great western heritage alive in our area and we provide for a number of scholarships for youth and also seed the scholarship fund for the Penn Valley Fire Protection District’s EMT scholarship. We have been making some really hard decisions and this grant has a huge impact on how we can pay for our obligations to the community. It feels like a 1200 lb. horse just got off my foot – it feels fantastic!”

Support Local Journalism Donate



Simply You Salon

Spas and salons have been particularly hard hit by the stay-at-home order. Ordered to shut down on March 20, they sat idle while awaiting the word that they could reopen, which came three months later.

Simply You Salon in Penn Valley was no exception. “I have eleven employees so it had a big impact on all of us,” said salon owner Jacki Olson. “We got $2500 from the Relief Fund, which I was very grateful for.”

Simply You Salon team

Simply You Salon was a reciepient of the Nevada County Relief Fund. Photo courtesy of Simply You.

Olson used the funds to make some changes in the salon to accommodate social distancing at stations for different services, including purchasing extra cleaning supplies and disinfectant, as well as plexiglass dividers which have been installed between places where people were typically close together, such as shampoo bowls and pedicure chairs, as well as for manicure tables so there is a divider between customer and manicurists. Wanting to make sure that the funds were helpful to the entire team, the ladies who have stations were given discounts on their rent so that they could get started again. Olson also purchased touchless hand sanitizers and is working on getting a touchless paper towel dispenser and garbage can, both of which are on back order due to high demand.

Olson and her team are taking the regulations very seriously, and have made extraordinary accommodations to ensure the health of their clients and themselves. In addition to the dividers, there are new protocols that are followed. People wait in their cars and either call or text when they arrive, and then the staff member they have an appointment with lets them know when they can come in. They have closed three of the four of the entrances so there is only one handicapped-accessible entrance and exit. Olson says that they have always done a lot of sanitation, but now even more is done between each client. “Our biggest fear is someone bringing the virus here. We are following all the protocols, everyone is wearing a mask and we are constantly wiping down doorknobs, handles, everything. It takes a lot of extra time and energy but we are getting into the flow and grateful to be open and serving our clients.”

Of course, both staff and customers must wear a mask at all times, which has not stopped a steady flow of business to the newly reopened salon. “Two clients would not book an appointment until they do not have to wear a mask. Another person had a client who tried to allow her to come in without a mask, but we let her know that by doing so we could be closed down,” Olson said. “We are really busy, and just can’t do as many clients as before and have people calling every day. I think we’re going to be fine; hopefully we won’t have to close down again. I have a fantastic team here and the clients have been wonderful. It is so great to see them again!”

The Nevada County Relief Fund

The Nevada County Relief Fund was launched on April 14, 2020. Backed by a $100,000 “challenge grant” from the Nevada County Board of Supervisors, the community quickly responded with donations to the Relief Fund. Half of the money raised will go to the frontline safety net nonprofits in western Nevada County, who are providing a life line to our neighbors most in need. The other half will support local small businesses and nonprofits countywide with micro-grants to help cover key expenses until they reopen or resume normal operations.

Due to the generosity of the community and the Board of Supervisors, the Nevada County Relief Fund announced the first round of grant awards on May 29, 2020, totaling $210,000 boosting eight “safety-net” nonprofits in western Nevada County as well as the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation in eastern Nevada County, and twenty-eight small businesses from throughout the county heavily impacted by COVID-19. A portion of the first round of funding went to businesses and organizations focused on the arts, due to their great importance to Nevada County.

PLEASE GIVE

The Nevada County Relief Fund is currently seeking donations for the second round of grants to be distributed in July. Their goal is to raise $500,000 by July 4, and they are currently at $438,192. Help to make a difference in your community by visiting https://www.nevcorelief.org/ . A small donation goes a long way.