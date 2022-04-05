Get Up-to-Date With Your Health

During the COVID-19 pandemic, an estimated 10 million people skipped routine health screenings like mammograms, colonoscopies, lung cancer screenings and blood tests for prostate cancer. Experts urge all of us to get up-to-date with our preventive health screenings because they are the best way to spot a problem early, when treatment is most successful.



If the fear and uncertainty during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic led you to miss a few regular health check-ups, you’re not alone. In fact, the medical journal JAMA Oncology reported a 90% decline in breast cancer screenings early in the pandemic, in April 2020.

More than a year later, in May 2021, the news wasn’t much better. Researchers at the University of Kansas Cancer Center found that roughly 10 million cancer screenings were missed nationwide in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. Researchers looked at screenings for breast, colon, and prostate cancer — the three types of cancer for which early diagnosis found through screening is most beneficial.

Health care providers in our community say that, unfortunately, our community has followed the national trend.

“We have seen a reduction in screening exams during the pandemic,” says Linda Waring, Director of Diagnostic Imaging and Radiation Oncology at Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.

Experts like Waring agree: If you put off regular health care and screenings during the first two years of the pandemic, now is the time to get back on track.

Waring says missing routine screenings can lead to a delayed diagnosis, which can reduce treatment options. Her advice to anyone behind on their health screenings is simple.

“Do not delay routine screening exams,” Waring says. “The risk of cancer is still there, even though our lives have been disrupted by COVID-19.”

In addition to regular check-ups with your primary care physician, regular screenings like mammograms, colonoscopies, and even routine blood work are vital in maintaining our health.

“We want to detect a problem before it becomes a problem,” says Waring. “We can find problems before the person would know to seek medical care. The goal is early detection in order to find a problem early when it can be treated most effectively.”

Not sure what screenings you need or how or when to get them? Waring says the first order of business is to talk to your primary care doctor.

“A personal screening schedule should be discussed with your provider,” she says. “He or she can help you determine what is best for you.”

Factors to consider when deciding what screenings to get and when include age, gender, race, family history and medical history. All these things can impact your risk for specific diseases, which in turn can affect your personal screening recommendations.

In general, Waring says most people should consider:

• Bone density test to check for osteoporosis.

• Blood pressure screenings should be performed at every doctor’s appointment.

• Lipid panel, which is a blood test that checks your cholesterol levels.

• Blood sugar test, which is a blood test for diabetes.

• Clinical skin examination, a thorough visual exam to check for skin cancer.

• PSA blood test for men, to detect prostate cancer.

• Pap smear, a test that checks for cervical cancer in women.

• Mammogram, a screening for breast cancer.

• Low-dose CT scan, which screens for lung cancer in at-risk people.

The guidelines for who should get particular screenings and when are constantly being evaluated based on new data and research. Last year, recommendations for the lung cancer screening were updated.

The current recommendation is that people between the ages of 50 and 80 who have a 20-pack a year or more smoking history and who smoke now or have quit in the past 15 years should be screened every year.

“Many people don’t realize there is a screening test for lung cancer,” Waring says. “We perform the screening with low-dose CT scans.”

The CT scan screening is easy and painless and often paid for by insurance.

“Lung cancer is often not detected until patients have symptoms, but at that point it is often more advanced,” Waring explains. “That makes treatment and cure more difficult.”

Changes were also announced regarding Pap testing for women in recent years. Now, the United States Preventative Services Task Force recommends screening every three to five years for women aged 30 to 65 years.

For the latest on the current recommendations, Waring recommends talking to your doctor.

She reminds us that prevention is vital when it comes to our health.

“We all want to live a long healthy life and screenings are an important part of that plan. Take care of yourself and your loved ones by making sure they get screening exams.”