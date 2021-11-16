Eating for a Healthier Life: Managing Diabetes

Holiday meals can be challenging for anyone trying to eat healthy, but are especially so for people living with diabetes. Experts say eating whole grains and managing the total carbohydrate intake can help.



An estimated 34 million Americans (that’s one out of every ten) are living with diabetes – a disease that requires constant vigilance to prevent it from quickly becoming life-threatening. Diabetes can be scary and overwhelming, but the good news it that it can also be managed and – in some cases – cured.

Diabetes occurs when your blood glucose, also called blood sugar, is too high. Potential complications of diabetes include heart disease, including stroke, high blood pressure and narrowing of blood vessels; nerve damage (neuropathy) in limbs; kidney disease; and eye problems. The main types of diabetes are type 1, type 2, and gestational.

Risk factors for diabetes include being overweight, being inactive, having a family history, and age (risk increases with age).

November is National Diabetes Awareness Month, a time to not only raise awareness about the condition but also to increase knowledge about how best to live well while managing diabetes.

It’s no coincidence that the month coincides with the start of the holiday season, a time when healthy eating becomes a challenge for many people, but especially those trying to eat a diabetic-friendly diet.

“The holidays bring special baked goods, candy and beverages that we only get this time of year,” says Danielle Yantis, MS, RDN, a Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist and owner of Sierra Medical Nutrition Therapy based in Grass Valley. “We tend to eat more with the attitude of ‘getting our fill’ while we can, as we will have to wait a year to enjoy the treat again.”

Yantis says this approach is problematic for everyone. “This attitude includes two months of ‘special food’ which causes the average American to gain five to eight pounds between November and January. Be selective in your treat choices and enjoy one of your favorites on the actual day of celebration. The holi-DAY is not actually two months, it is one day.”

For people living with diabetes, their health depends on approaching every meal (regardless of the time of year) with an eye on both the quality and quantity of carbohydrate.

“That is really the first step in managing diabetes,” Yantis explains. “Refined carbohydrates such as white flour, white sugar and rice turn very quickly to glucose in the blood stream and cannot be removed efficiently with people experiencing glucose impairment. Complex carbs with fiber turn more slowly to glucose in the blood stream and can be more stabilizing to blood glucose.”

Yantis says because of this, the first step toward a healthier diet should be to eliminate refined grains in favor of whole grains. These may include products made with whole wheat flour, whole oats/oatmeal, brown rice, whole grain barley, and farro.

“Quantity of complex carbs must be moderated as well, but the first step is to switch from refined to whole grains,” Yantis says.

A common mistake Yantis sees among her clients is looking at sugar content in foods and ignoring total carbohydrate.

“The amount of carb, or the load that the pancreas can process, is important,” she says. “A registered dietitian can help prescribe the total amount of carbohydrate that is optimal based on an individual’s weight, medications and blood glucose readings.”

Yantis’ other tips:

1. Take your medication as prescribed by your medical provider.

2. Lose weight if your BMI is more than 25.

3. Get a minimum of 150 minutes of exercise per week.

4. Modify the quality and quantity of your carbohydrate consumption.

Finally, Yantis says people living with diabetes need to pay attention to not just their physical health, but their mental health.

“People with diabetes can experience depression, burnout and grief over loss of health,” she explains. “Having a strong support system with family, friends, therapist and health care providers is an important part of managing the disease. There are online support groups and chat rooms that can provide support as well. If you know a person with diabetes, ask how you can be a support to them.”

To learn more Sierra Medical Nutrition and the resources available for those living with diabetes, visit their website at sierramedicalnutrition.com or call 530.615.4155.