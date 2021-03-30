Dr. Marlowe Dieckmann Empowers Patients at Chapa-De Indian Health

Dr. Marlowe Dieckmann, MD/MPH says she is passionate about working closely with her patients to determine the best care plan for their individual needs.

“I recognize that every single one of my patients has unique values and preferences. My approach to care is centered around providing a safe space where patients of all ages and identities feel welcome and respected,” said Dr. Dieckmann. “I am a people person and enjoy the rewarding opportunity to educate and empower my patients to be their healthiest self.”

Dr. Dieckmann recently joined the team at Chapa-De Indian Health where she provides adult and pediatric medical care. She says she was immediately drawn to the physical beauty of the Grass Valley health center and the talented community of providers.





“Chapa-De is a vibrant team of supportive, caring people who are committed to helping our patients as much as we possibly can,” Dr. Dieckmann shares. “I feel lucky to have the ability to work for a health center that enables me to care for all people, regardless of their financial situation.”

Dr. Dieckmann was born in the Bay Area and spent much of her childhood traveling internationally for her father’s work. It was during her time abroad that she witnessed extreme poverty and became devoted to finding a way to help those less fortunate.

Dr. Dieckmann earned her Master of Public Health at University of California, Berkeley and attended medical school at University of Louisville School of Medicine. Her residency was completed at Dignity Health Methodist Hospital of Sacramento Family Medicine Residency Program.

In her spare time, Dr. Dieckmann enjoys all outdoor activities, including river rafting, kayaking and snowshoeing in the nearby mountains.

“I feel fortunate to live and work in a region that provides ample opportunities for adventures, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic when low-risk outdoor activities are encouraged.”

Dr. Dieckmann wants the community to know that Chapa-De is dedicated to providing a safe environment for both patients and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. The health center has implemented several precautionary measures and is offering video, phone and in-person appointments to patients.

“The coronavirus pandemic is unlike anything that I have seen in my lifetime,” Dr. Dieckmann said. “I encourage everyone to stay safe. Please continue to wear your masks, social distance and wash your hands frequently. We will get through this together.”

Chapa-De is currently accepting new patients. The COVID-19 vaccine is now being administered to patients in order of priority based on various factors. For more information, please visit http://www.chapa-de.org .