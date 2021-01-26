Dr. Dean Tomlin Builds Trust and Relationships with Patients at Chapa-De Indian Health

Dr. Dean Tomlin Chapa-De Indian Health (530) 477-8545 1350 East Main Street Grass Valley, CA 95945 http://www.chapa-de.org

Dr. Dean Tomlin, MD says his approach to care is centered around creating a non-judgmental environment where patients feel welcome and comfortable.

“I believe the patient-physician relationship should be a collaboration,” said Dr Tomlin. “I believe in meeting people where they are because building trust and relationships with our patients is so important to us at Chapa-De.”

Dr. Tomlin is a physician at Chapa-De Indian Health where he provides adult and pediatric primary medical care to all people, regardless of their financial situation.

While Dr. Tomlin recently joined the team at Chapa-De, he is no stranger to the Grass Valley health center. Over a decade ago, Dr. Tomlin was the sole physician providing care to patients at Chapa-De. He is amazed to see how much the organization has grown over the last several years.

“I am impressed by the dedicated leadership at Chapa-De and our ability to continue to meet the growing needs of our communities,” Dr. Tomlin shares. “Our mission is simple. We are here to advance the health and well-being of American Indians and low-income individuals by providing quality, compassionate, patient-centered care to all people.”

Upon returning to Chapa-De, Dr. Tomlin was delighted to see patients that he treated years ago. “It is a privilege to get to know and treat multiple generations here at Chapa-De,” Dr. Tomlin said. “Babies who were once patients are now teenagers; teenagers have grown up and now have babies of their own.”

Dr. Tomlin grew up in Sacramento and attended college at the University of California, Los Angeles. He graduated from medical school at George Washington University School of Medicine and completed his residency at Sutter Family Medicine Residency Program.



“I feel like this career chose me. I’ve always been intrigued by family medicine and the concept of treating the whole person. I’m fascinated by the ability to combine science with touching the human condition over time,” Dr. Tomlin said.

Dr. Tomlin now lives in Colfax and enjoys outdoor activities, sports, coaching and spending time with his loved ones. Dr. Tomlin says that his career at Chapa-De is both rewarding and challenging.

“At Chapa-De, providers have the ability to do everything that we were trained to do,” he says. “Because many of our patients have limited resources, providers are called upon to use a wide skill set and to be more clever, more resourceful, and to really think outside of the box. This is a challenge that I thoroughly enjoy.”

Dr. Tomlin has also been faced with the many challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. He wants to assure the community that Chapa-De is committed to its patients’ health and safety during this difficult time. The health center has enacted several precautionary safety measures and is offering video, phone and in-person appointments, dependent upon a patient’s needs.

“Now is not the time to put your health on hold. If you are struggling or are in need of quality care – reach out to us. Let’s have a conversation. We are here for you,” said Dr. Tomlin.

Chapa-De is currently accepting new patients. For more information, please visit http://www.chapa-de.org.