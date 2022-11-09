Chapa-De Indian Health Welcomes New Providers to Community

Submitted by Chapa-De Indian Health

Dr. David Trabazo, DO and Alexandra Wilkins, FNP

Chapa-De Indian Health is proud to welcome two new medical providers to its Grass Valley Health Center. Dr. David Trabazo, DO and Alexandra Wilkins, FNP provide adult and pediatric medical care and are now accepting new patients.

Welcome Dr. David Trabazo, DO!

Dr. Trabazo is a new physician at Chapa-De. He was born in New York City and grew up in a close-knit working-class community in the Bronx. He spent much of his childhood playing sports like stickball, football, and handball in the streets with his friends.

Dr. Trabazo began his career in various blue-collar fields, including as a plumber’s apprentice and carpenter’s apprentice. He returned to school at age 35 and began medical school at A.T. Still University, School of Osteopathic Medicine in Mesa, Arizona when he was 40 years old. Dr. Trabazo completed his residency at Midwestern University, Kingman Regional Medical Center.

“I became interested in medicine as a way to serve my community and provide compassionate care to people,” said Dr. Trabazo. “I wanted to do more than just a ‘job’.”

At Chapa-De, Dr. Trabazo focuses on providing whole patient care and inspiring his patients to improve their health, promote resilience and prevent future disease.

“I have always been interested in rural medicine and serving the underserved. At Chapa-De, I have the rewarding opportunity to spend time with my patients and provide them with personalized levels of care,” said Dr. Trabazo. “I want my patients to feel informed and to make educated decisions about their health.”

As we enter the peak of flu season, Dr. Trabazo encourages his patients to get a flu shot, stay current on COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters, monitor their dietary intake, and participate in daily exercise.

Dr. Trabazo lives in Grass Valley and speaks English and Spanish. In his free time, he enjoys mountain biking, hiking, and spending time with his six dogs.

Welcome Alexandra Wilkins, FNP!

Alexandra Wilkins is a new Family Nurse Practitioner at Chapa-De. She was born in Orange County and grew up in Yuba City.

She comes to Chapa-De with a wide-range of previous medical experience, including serving as a nursery/NICU nurse for 23 years. As her three children grew up, she decided to go back to school where she received her Master of Science in Nursing from University of Southern California.

“I love to care for others,” said Alexandra. “My goal in providing care is to meet the patient where they are and try to educate them in how to help themselves medically and non-medically. My hope is that my patients feel empowered to care for themselves.”

Alexandra is proud to be a provider at Chapa-De and believes that all people, regardless of their financial position, are deserving of high-quality, compassionate care. She is happy to have the opportunity to work in a clinic that serves Native Americans and other underserved populations.

She wants her patients to know that Chapa-De is here for you! “We follow precautions to keep you safe and we want to take care of you,” said Alexandra.

Alexandra is board certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. She loves living in Grass Valley and enjoys spending time with family and her labradoodle, Millie.

Call us today at 530-477-8545 to schedule an appointment. For more information, please visit http://www.chapa-de.org .