Changing Variants and Changing Guidance

Wearing a high-quality mask that fits tightly to your face is highly recommended to help prevent the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant. Omicron is currently blamed for an increase in COVID-19 cases across the country.



Chances are either you or someone in your family has felt a tickle in the throat in recent weeks and wondered – is it nothing? Or is it Omicron?

The latest variant of the COVID-19 virus, Omicron is top of mind for many of us right now. As COVID-19 cases surge yet again throughout the country, the majority of new cases are now due to Omicron.

Here in Nevada County, case numbers are increasing and health officials are bracing themselves.

“In the next four weeks we are likely to see a lot of sick people due to COVID-19,” says Dr. Glennah Trochet, Deputy Health Officer at Nevada County Public Health. “I hope that the consequences of getting sick will not be severe, and that our exhausted health care workers are not overwhelmed by the approaching case load.”

Although the number of COVID-19 cases in Nevada County is increasing, Nevada County Public Health Department only reports PCR positive results and many providers are using antigen tests to diagnose COVID-19, so the numbers reported are an undercount of how many people in our community are actually infected.

Trochet says the symptoms people are experiencing have stayed pretty much the same over time.

“People are presenting with upper respiratory symptoms and some still report loss of smell or taste, some have muscle and joint pain and many feel very tired,” Trochet says. “Unfortunately, some folks also experience shortness of breath and symptoms of pneumonia. People who test positive and are up to date with their COVID-19 vaccine, including a booster if indicated, tend to have very mild symptoms or none at all. Most of the people who are sick enough to be hospitalized are not vaccinated.”

While Omicron is believed to be more contagious than past variants, including Delta, Trochet says other factors are also contributing to the increase in case numbers in our community.

“With colder weather, people gather more indoors, where they are more likely to get infected than in outdoor gatherings,” she explains. “Some people are also tired of all the precautions and may not be as careful in wearing masks while in public or keeping distance from others. All of these factors contribute to the increase in cases. The impact of these variants is blunted by the large number of people who have been vaccinated. If we didn’t have vaccines available, we would be seeing a much higher number of infections.”

Recent reports have questioned whether fabric masks are sufficient to slow the spread of Omicron. Trochet says, when it comes to masks, fit and quality are both important.

“Wearing any mask, including cloth masks, is helpful in reducing infections,” Trochet says. “With the more infectious Delta and Omicron variants now circulating in our community, it has been recommended that people wear higher quality masks that adjust tightly to your face when in public, such as surgical masks or respirators such as an N95 mask. The best mask to use is the one that you can wear comfortably over your mouth and nose all the time while you are in public.”

There is also some confusion surrounding the recently revised isolation guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control. Trochet says Nevada County follows the recommendations of the California Department of Public Health (CDPH).

“People need to remember that isolation for the infection is still 10 days and the incubation period can be up to 14 days,” she explains. “CDPH has recommended ways in which people can shorten the period of isolation to five days if they have a test that is negative on day five or later, and quarantine for someone who has been exposed can also be shortened with testing.”

Even with changing guidance from the CDC and the arrival of Omicron, Trochet says nothing has changed for her in recent months.

“I still follow all the recommended precautions, (wearing a mask, keeping distance, not gathering in large numbers indoors, testing, etc.) which work against all variants of the virus,” she says. “I am current with the COVID-19 vaccinations and will follow any new recommendations that may develop as we learn more about this disease.”

Trochet encourages everyone to continue to do whatever you can to help prevent the spread.

“We know how to prevent this disease: get vaccinated and have a booster when it is due, wear a well-fitted mask in public, don’t gather in large groups indoors, keep your distance from others, if you develop symptoms consistent with COVID-19 stay home, get tested and notify others if the test is positive so they can protect themselves also. We will see the end of this pandemic when the majority of us are vaccinated and behave in ways that protect not only ourselves, but others in our community.”