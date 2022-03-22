Celebrating the Caregivers: Doctors Day

Next Wednesday, March 30, Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital asks the community to join in recognizing physicians as part of National Doctors Day.



Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the role of being a doctor had changed over the years. Technology has taken on a new importance; doctors are less likely to be independent and more likely to work as part of a larger group; and physician stress and burnout have reached new levels.

Still, most doctors still describe their jobs as incredibly gratifying.

“The role of the physician is very unique,” says Dr. Thomas Boyle, Chief of Staff at Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. “It provides tremendous satisfaction in knowing that our efforts are measurably valuable and meaningful both in terms of the quality and quantity of our patients’ lives. I have not encountered a physician who doesn’t recognize the importance of what we do for others.”

Our community is fortunate to have an incredibly skilled collection of health care providers right here, close to home.

The combination of a region rich with recreation and arts and a hospital that is committed to providing the very best care possible is a big draw for physicians.

“SNMH provides a rare opportunity for a physician to live in a rural community and provide excellent state of the art care,” Dr. Boyle says. “Although we are a small hospital, our affiliation with Dignity Health and CommonSpirit Health, allows us to closely integrate our areas of expertise with larger hospitals that cane help us provide services that are not available locally.”

Dr. Glenn Gookin, Medical Director of the Sierra Nevada Family Medicine Residency Program, agrees that SNMH provides an appealing and unique place for physicians to work. He points to the hospital’s work during the pandemic as one example.

“The pandemic demonstrated how special our medical staff is at SNMH and why it is fertile ground for graduate medical education,” he explains. “For the two years of the pandemic, a weekly primary care call and the efforts of Dr. Nathan Claydon, nurse leader Lauren Swinney, and the SNMH Infusion Center, led to nearly 500 monoclonal antibody infusions [outpatient treatments to prevent hospitalization and severe illness from COVID-19] to date. Many cities that dwarf Grass Valley in population have not been able to coordinate anywhere near that volume of patients.”

Still, even with successes like that one, Nevada County is no different from communities everywhere which are struggling to find and keep doctors.

“We have a large deficit of primary care providers and specialists in multiple fields,” Dr. Gookin explains. “We are unfortunately the norm, not unique in rural America in that regard.”

The Family Residency Program is one way of ensuring that smaller communities continue to have skilled, dedicated doctors available to care for their residents. The program is a rural training track that will be starting its first class of resident physicians in July 2023.

“A rural residency training program is a graduate medical education program designed to train family medicine physicians in the needs of a rural community,” Dr. Gookin explains. “Residency is where doctors complete their specialty training after medical school in the field of practice they have chosen for their future career.”

Doctors enrolled in the program will complete their intern year at Methodist Hospital and Mercy Family Health Clinic in Sacramento. In their second and third years, residents will train in Grass Valley at SNMH with their continuity clinic at the Chapa-De Indian Health Clinic and at local outpatient offices.

Dr. Gookin is excited by the goals of the program and believes it will positively influence health care in small communities, like those throughout Nevada County.

“We aim to recruit residents with a passion for rural communities interested in remaining in our community after they graduate,” he says.

Dr. Boyle believes compassion can go a long way toward keeping physicians working and in our community.

“Physicians need the support of their colleagues and co-workers,” he says. “And they definitely need a sense of appreciation from their patients.”

He believes we can all play a role in ensuring that our doctors continue to feel the gratification that drew them to the career in the first place.

“Physicians are extremely fortunate to be in a position to significantly influence the lives of their patients,” says Dr. Boyle. “I personally feel very privileged to care for others and as a surgeon, to change or affect the quality of my patients’ lives.”