Celebrating Differences, Raising Acceptance

Autism affects every individual in unique and different ways. Some children may have difficulty with peer relationships, while others may communicate differently.



In the past, April has been Autism Awareness Month but you may have noticed that many organizations, including the Autism Society of America, are working to shift the focus, renaming the observance Autism Acceptance Month.

The Autism Society says the new name is an effort to ignite change, explaining that awareness is knowing that somebody has autism, and acceptance is when you include a person with autism in your activities and connect them within your community.

The Society says one of the most important steps toward acceptance is understanding that autism affects every individual differently.

Local psychiatrist Shari Fox, MD, with Chapa-De Indian Health, agrees.

“In the autism community, it is said if you know one person with autism, you know one person with autism,” Dr. Fox says. “What this means is that there is not a cookie cutter approach.”

In 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that approximately 1 in 44 American kids is diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder. The CDC reports that while most children are diagnosed around the age of four, autism can be reliably diagnosed as early as age two.

Dr. Fox says physicians assess a combination of symptoms to diagnose autism. One criteria considered is whether your child has difficulty with peer relationships.

“Children with autism can struggle to make friends,” she explains. “This doesn’t mean they don’t want to make friends, it means they have more difficulty. They may feel uncomfortable making eye contact. They may have difficulty using language, and they have less spontaneous make-believe play. They may have a more narrow focus of interests, such as trains or dinosaurs. If another child wishes to play tag, and the child with autism only wants to play with dinosaur toys, the child with autism is at risk of being left out.”

Children affected by autism may also act differently.

“A child with autism might flap their hands or spin around when they are excited and happy, which peers may not understand,” Dr. Fox says. “Because a child with autism has more difficulty reading facial expressions, they may not pick up on signals a peer is sending, such as a frown.”

There may also be noticeable differences in the way a child affected by autism communicates. Dr. Fox says it is not unusual for there to be a speech delay.

“Children with autism may simply prefer to use gestures rather than speech,” she explains. “Let’s say, for example, that a child wants a juice box that is sitting on the kitchen counter out of reach. Most children will ask for the juice box. However, a child with autism might prefer to take the parent’s hand and reach up with the parent’s hand toward the juice box.”

If a parent has any concerns about their child’s development or behaviors, Dr. Fox says the most important place to start is with your child’s primary care doctor – either a pediatrician or family medicine physician.

“Both family medicine doctors and pediatricians are physicians who are trained to evaluate for speech delays and developmental delays,” she says. “It is important for you to bring up any concerns to your child’s physician. If you are someone who gets nervous and forgets questions, make a little note on a piece of paper or on your phone ahead of time.”

For parents processing a new autism diagnosis, Dr. Fox encourages being open so that others can better understand your child and better support your whole family.

“Don’t be shy about letting people know your child has a diagnosis of autism. Most people want to be understanding, so if they know your child has a diagnosis of autism, they tend to be more flexible with behaviors, such as a melt-down in the aisle of your grocery store.

It’s also important for parents to ensure that their children are getting the educational accommodations they need.

Children who attend public schools are protected by laws that help them access an education. An IEP (a legal document outlining the specific support a student needs to succeed in school) can help your student to be included in the educational process, and also provide more flexibility for behaviors and coping when they are stressed. An IEP assessment can identify learning problems and learning strengths to help your child succeed.

Dr. Fox says making time for the other children in their family needs to be a priority, as well.

“Don’t forget to spend time with your other children, if your child has siblings,” she says. “Having a special needs child in the family may require more attention and intervention, so you might need to be intentional about ‘noticing’ other children in the home. Perhaps make time to take them out to a movie, game, or even walk the dog together.’

Finally, she urges parents not to forget to care for the caregiver — themselves.

“It goes without saying that your own self-care is important. If you feel depleted, you won’t be able to care for anyone else. Ask for help when you need it and be kind to yourself.”