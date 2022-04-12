Called to Serve: Volunteers Fill a Variety of Needs at Hospital

SNMH Auxiliary member Adrienne Perreault and Auxiliary President Fran Thompson pose in the hospital gift shop in 2021; SNMH Foundation Volunteer Outreach Committee members Linda Rasmussen, Katy Schwarz, and Kathleen Lombardi volunteer their time and talent to decorate the Christmas tree in the lobby of the SNMH Outpatient Center in 2021; Paul Faahs prepares delicious and nutritious meals for patients undergoing cancer treatment; and an example of the beaded bracelets made by SNMH Foundation volunteers, benefiting the SNMH Community Cancer Center.



Next week, volunteers across the country will be honored as part of National Volunteer Week (April 17-23). Annually, this week is set aside to celebrate and recognize the impact that volunteers of all ages and backgrounds have on their neighbors. Through the time and effort that volunteers give so generously, they are able to positively effect the well-being of countless people in their own communities and beyond.

Close to home, you need look no further than our local community hospital to see the impact that a few dedicated and selfless volunteers can have.

“Volunteers make a tremendous difference to the work of SNMH Foundation and the hospital,” commented Kimberly Parker, Executive Director, SNMH Foundation.

Volunteers for the SNMH Foundation and at the hospital include both men and women, from a variety of backgrounds and a range of ages. Parker says there a variety of volunteer roles available at the hospital, with a range of responsibilities.

“Volunteers are needed to work in the hospital with our Auxiliary and chaplains and in the SNMH Foundation office, at events, on committees, and more,” she explains.

At the SNMH Foundation, volunteer roles include serving on event committees, either as a committee chair or as a member. The events include more formal gatherings like Starry, Starry Nights, and Martinis and a Movie, as well as activity-based events like the SNMH Foundation Golf Tournament and the Barbara Schmidt Millar Women’s Triathlon and 5K.

Volunteers often help with set up and clean up for events, but they also fill more skilled positions like lighting, staging, and sponsorship and donation procurement.

“Some volunteers want to have a consistent volunteer job, while others like to be called occasionally,” Parker explained. “There are great opportunities for all interests.”

SNMH Foundation volunteer Liz Meyers has been giving her time and energy for seven years. She spends time in the SNMH Foundation office every week, lending a hand with data entry, mailings, inventory or whatever the staff members need.

While the staff are grateful for her generous help, she says the time she spends volunteering benefits her as well.

“Volunteering is an added structure and purpose to my week,” Meyers says. “It’s my way of giving back. And it’s easy because the staff and board are most appreciative, and continually tell me so.”

SNMH Foundation’s Comfort Cuisine program utilizes volunteers to prep, prepare, package and transport meals to the SNMH Community Cancer Center for cancer patients and their caregivers. In addition, SNMH volunteers help create beautiful beaded bracelets that are sold to benefit the Cancer Center.

Inside the hospital, volunteers fill a variety of roles. The SNMH Auxiliary has five service areas within the hospital that volunteers serve on a regularly scheduled basis — Main Lobby Desk, Gift Shop, Nursing Floor, Emergency Department and the Outpatient Lobby Desk.

In addition, there are volunteers like Dianne Marshall who serve both patients and staff as a spiritual care volunteer.

“My purpose is to visit with patients and staff — to ‘meet’ them where they are at in that moment in time,” Marshall explains. “I listen effectively to explore hopes and fears for what may be end of life or significant life turning points. I also share information gained by listening with the hospital chaplain, nursing staff and medical social workers.”

Marshall says her time spent serving inside the hospital helps her find balance, depth and perspective in her own life.

“This is selfless work,” she says. “I like being a part of something greater than myself. I value the moments when I feel I provided some measure of comfort, acknowledgment, compassion to a patient, his/her family or hospital staff member.”

Marshall encourages anyone interested in giving of themselves to consider volunteering.

“This volunteer service provides us with great spiritual deepening and support,” she says. “If this appeals to you, join us.”

Meyers agrees and points out that volunteering benefits everyone involved — including the volunteer.

“Volunteering is an opportunity to learn something new,” she says. “You meet new people and become useful in a broader sense.”