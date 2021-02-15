Brunswick Veterinary Clinic Celebrates One Year Anniversary

or call Brunswick Veterinary Clinic is located at 131 Olympia Park Rd. in Grass Valley. They are open Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Sunday closed. To learn more, or to schedule an appointment, visit brunswickveterinary.com or call (530) 477-2287

The Brunswick Veterinary Clinic team wants to thank the community for their love and support following the reopening of the business, and looks forward to many more years of serving your pets. Brunswick Veterinary Clinic was founded in 1986 by Jay Schuff, DVM and Rebecca Hahn, DVM., Following their retirement, the clinic reopened on January 29, 2020, under the leadership of experienced area veterinarian, Tarra Williams, DVM. Dr. Schuff and Dr. Hahn stayed on during the transition before permanently retiring in mid-2020.

Due to the support of the community, the clinic has just added a second doctor, Dr. Amy Grimm, to their team, and they are very excited to be able to provide quality, compassionate care for more patients. Dr. Grimm grew up in South Africa and moved to California in 2005 to attend school. Following graduation, she practiced in the Sacramento area for several years, and relocated to Grass Valley in late 2020 after joining the Brunswick Veterinary Clinic team. In her limited free time, Dr. Grimm enjoys hiking, backpacking, mountain biking, and running.

Get your pets in tip-top shape at Brunswick Vet Clinic.

Brunswick Dogs 1

The doctors’ focus, as both veterinary professionals and pet owners, is to help pets live the longest, healthiest lives possible. That starts with the basics: a quality diet, plentiful exercise, regular grooming, and yes, routine checkups. Brunswick Veterinary Clinic offers such checkups as well as vaccinations, parasite control, dental care, nutrition evaluations, microchip ID, spaying and neutering, digital imaging, lab analysis, and more.

The Brunswick Vet Clinic Staff

Brunswick-Staff-cropped

Specializing in emergency and urgent care services, the practice also serves as an urgent care clinic for pets in need, and has a wonderful, highly experienced internal medicine specialist who partners to perform ultrasounds, endoscopy, and other specialty services which were previously unavailable in our area. They also have a cardiologist who partners with the hospital to perform echocardiograms for pets.

“We have been taking in as many urgent cases as possible and are hoping to expand our capability to provide emergency and urgent care services to the community. We are lucky to have a wonderful, highly skilled team of technicians and assistants to help us provide the best care for your pets,” said hospital manager, Brooke Updegraff.