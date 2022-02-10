Bringing a Lifesaving Treatment Close to Home

The Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Infusion Center includes 13 specially trained registered nurses and two scheduling specialists. The team has provided more than 500 monoclonal antibody treatments during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Three years ago, Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital proudly unveiled a new, state-of-the-art infusion center. While the hospital team knew the center would serve a vital role in the community, they could have never guessed just how important the care provided inside the center would become, just a short time later.

“The infusion center has had the unique opportunity to be able to work closely with Dr. Nathan Claydon, hospital internal medicine specialist, to provide lifesaving medications to patients with COVID-19, alongside our inpatient and emergency room colleagues,” explains Lauren Swinney, SNMH Infusion Center Manager. “The infusion center has provided monoclonal antibodies to more than 500 patients at risk for being hospitalized due to COVID-19. We have a dedicated space separate from our main infusion center where we provide this treatment, in order to ensure the safety of our patients receiving other treatments. We are extremely proud of the success of our monoclonal antibodies program, especially considering that this service is not offered by surrounding hospitals.”

Providing this lifesaving treatment here in our community is just one way the Infusion Center has had a big impact on our health. On any given day, the center and its team of health care professionals are providing a variety of therapies ranging from chemotherapy and other cancer treatments to antibiotics and intravenous medications and fluids.

“We treat a variety of conditions in our center including cancer, anemia, multiple sclerosis, asthma, osteoporosis, liver disease, kidney disease, genetic disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, infections, dehydration and many more,” Swinney explains. “We provide many different therapies. In addition to medications to treat cancer, we also provide antibiotics, medications for various chronic conditions, blood and blood products, intravenous fluids for dehydration, and numerous medications given through a patient’s vein, including injections to treat anemia, osteoporosis and even rabies.”

The center’s nurses also perform Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters (PICC) for patients in the hospital as well as for outpatients. These devices are used for long-term therapy for patients requiring intravenous therapy that cannot be administered in normal veins.

The need for all these treatments is so great that the center is open seven days a week, including holidays, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. During the week, the center averages 28 patients every day.

The center currently has 13 treatment chairs but can expand to 18 if needed, and is staffed by a dedicated team of 13 registered nurses, two scheduling specialists and one manager. All the nurses have completed specialized training through the Oncology Nursing Society and update their specialized education annually.

Swinney says its those staff members who really make the Infusion Center a special place.

“All the staff members are completely dedicated to the patients we serve,” she says. “We consider our approach patient-focused and believe that patient safety is our priority.”

Swinney also believes that physicians like Dr. Claydon are making a difference in the exceptional care that is available to our community, so close to home.

“Without his collaboration, and his dedication to Nevada County and willingness to lead our program, we would not have been able to provide this invaluable COVID-19 treatment to our community,” she explains. “We work closely with our local oncologists, community physicians and specialists. Just like the monoclonal antibodies program, we are always open to accepting new challenges, services and treatments.”

Swinney says part of that dedication to innovation includes pursuing ongoing education for the entire Infusion Center team. Even during the pandemic, the team attempted to have nursing education as part of monthly staff meetings in order to advance their nursing knowledge.

Swinney wants to help make others aware of the Infusion Center and its exceptional team of professionals and the impact they have on the health of our community.

“We love the role we serve in the hospital,” Swinney says. “Our patients are our biggest concern, and we are grateful for the opportunity to walk with them through their treatment, encourage them, comfort them and establish supportive connections with them.”