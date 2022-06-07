Beware the Bite: Rattlesnake Season Is Here

The Northern Pacific Rattlesnake inhabits most of northern and central California. Its appearance can vary in color and pattern a bit, but most have dark blotches/spots along the back. Their color varies from very dark, to green, yellow and orange and they can stretch to roughly 2.5 to 3 feet long.



As the temperature heats up, so too does one of the most feared species in our region – the rattlesnake.

In spring and summer, rattlesnake appearances are not uncommon in Northern California. The reptiles are in hiding for much of the winter, but as the temperature becomes warmer, they become more active – emerging from their dark, warm hiding places.

Their appearance (and their sound!) send chills down many people’s spines. Their bite will send you to the hospital.

“We see on average between six to 12 rattlesnake bites in our emergency room every year,” says Bailey M. Roche, MD, emergency medicine physician at Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. “Typically, those bites occur between the months of May and October. While I’ve never been bitten by a rattlesnake, I do I have a lot of professional experience with them and I’ve seen many snakebites in my training and in my clinical practice.”

Dr. Roche says rattlesnake bites produce telltale symptoms, most notably swelling at the bite site.

“The initial symptoms are all related to local tissue damage,” he explains. “Patients will have pain and a lot of swelling. Swelling is the primary sign of an envenomation [the process of the snake’s venom entering the body]. Later, the venom causes the blood to thin which then causes the patients to have bleeding problems.”

While there are many anecdotes about ways to treat a rattlesnake bite that have been passed down for generations, Dr. Roche says those techniques simply don’t work.

“In the field there is no first aid measure that has been shown to improve outcomes,” he says. “There are many myths out there. Sucking out the venom does not work. Tourniquets are not recommended.”

The one step you can and should take if you or someone you are with is bitten is to immobilize the extremity that was bitten. For example, if the bite is on the leg, try to walk as little as possible. Call for help and have first responders come to you.

“Movement will accelerate the spread of the venom and cause faster toxicity,” Dr. Roche says. “Get to a hospital immediately. The only proven treatment is antivenom.”

While antivenom has been an effective treatment widely available for years, SNMH now has a new antivenom on hand that promises to be even more successful than past antivenom treatments.

“Specifically, the data seems to show that it has a better chance of preventing recurrent symptoms,” explains Dr. Roche. “Many patients will look like they are getting better after a rattlesnake bite, only to have a flare-up again a few days later. The new antivenom should do a better job of preventing that recurrence.”

Of course, the very best treatment for rattlesnake bites is to avoid being bitten in the first place.

Dr. Roche says that over the years he has noticed a few common threads among rattlesnake bites.

“The majority of rattlesnake victims are male,” he says. “Seventy five percent of the bites happen to the upper extremities — which means people are trying to handle the snake. Fifty percent of the bites involve alcohol.”

Experts agree, snakes would prefer to leave people alone, if we would just let them.

“If you are out walking or hiking and not intentionally bothering a snake, it’s rare to be bitten,” Dr. Roche says. “If you encounter a snake, leave it alone and give it space. They are fairly reclusive and will likely leave you alone, too.”