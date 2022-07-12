Ankle Injuries Sideline Two Million Americans: How To Get Relief

Whether you’re an athlete or not, chances are you’ve felt the pain of an ankle that moved in a different direction than the rest of your body. Ankle injuries can hurt badly — and the recovery can be difficult.

Ankle injuries affect more than two million Americans every year. Fortunately, the most common ankle injury – a sprain – is usually treated at home with rest, ice, compression and elevation.



Your ankle joint is comprised of your ankle bone and the ends of your two lower leg bones. The ankle ligaments connect the bones while also stabilizing and supporting them. The muscles and tendons connected to the ankle make it move.

According to the National Institutes of Health, approximately two million acute ankle sprains occur in the United States every year. And while ankle sprains are often associated with sports, the NIH reports that data from emergency department visits shows that half of all ankle sprains were not associated with sports participation.

Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Todd Christensen of Dignity Health Medical Group — Sierra Nevada sees plenty of ankle sprains at his practice.

“Ankle inversion is the most common type of sprain,” he explains. “That occurs when the foot rolls inward and usually involves a tearing of the ligament that stretches the outside of the ankle. That is a very common sprain.”

Dr. Christensen says an ankle sprain can involve either a partial tear or a complete tear of the ligament. Either way, an ankle sprain is likely to cause swelling and pain.

Keeping an eye on the swelling and the monitoring your pain is important.

“If you have a gentle sprain and a little bit of swelling, give yourself a week and it should go away,” Dr. Christensen explains. “But if several days or a week passes and it’s still bothering you and it is super swollen and super painful, you should get an x-ray to rule out a fracture.”

Another warning sign is a lack of mobility.

“If you can’t get around at all after injuring your ankle, you should get an x-ray,” he says. “If the ankle is fractured, giving it a little time won’t affect your recovery. We can repair an ankle fracture up to two weeks after injury.”

Dr. Christensen says the one exception to that is if your injury involves a dislocation. That requires immediate medical attention.

If it is truly a sprain, it will likely heal on its own.

“Sprains will self-heal most of the time,” Dr. Christensen says. “Some people will develop chronic instability, and some may require reconstruction, but that is not common. The vast majority of the time sprains heal just fine.”

Dr. Christensen recommends RICE to help with the healing process: rest, ice, compression and elevation.

Rest: Avoiding use of the injured area.

Ice: Applying ice packs or bags of frozen vegetables to the area, without them touching the skin directly.

Compression: Wrapping the injured area with an elastic bandage to provide support, reduce blood flow, and limit swelling.

Elevation: Keeping the area raised above the level of the heart to reduce swelling.

Another source of problems in the ankle area is the Achilles tendon. This tendon is a strong fibrous cord that connects the muscles in the back of your calf to your heel bone. The Achilles can become inflamed, causing pain, or it can tear – either partially or completely.

“Often when someone experiences an Achilles tear, they describe it as feeling like someone hit them in the back of their calf,” Dr. Christensen says. “You will know it’s an Achilles injury because you can’t plantar flex [pushing off on your toes].”

While the traditional treatment for an Achilles tear is surgery, Dr. Christensen says that has changed in recent years.

“It used to be that you had to have surgical repairs because the re-rupture rate was higher in non-repaired tendons,” he says. “But recent studies show early rehab makes that not true.”

The re-rupture rate may not be any different if you pursue early rehab rather than surgical repair. This treatment involves protecting the tendon for two weeks and then going right into a specific rehab regimen.

While Dr. Christensen says he would likely still recommend surgical repair for a complete tear and for someone who is a serious athlete, for most people over the age of 40 with a partial tear, he’d likely recommend non-surgical treatment.

“The change to non-surgical has been a transition,” he says. “It’s definitely something I discuss with my patients now.”

If your Achilles is inflamed, Dr. Christensen says regular stretching is key to help keep the tendon healthy.

“You want to do a good stretch of the tendon before and after exercise,” he explains.

And whatever the source of your ankle pain may be, Dr. Christensen says over-the-counter anti-inflammatories can help reduce pain.