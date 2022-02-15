Ambulance Service Connects Community to Hospital

The Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Ambulance Service responds to approximately 9,000 emergency calls every year. The team also provides support during disasters throughout the region, including recent wildfires and the Oroville dam crisis.



When an emergency happens, getting the care you need is your top priority. Connecting those who need care with the people who provide it is the top priority for Jason Swann and his team at the Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Ambulance Service.

“Our team responds to approximately 9,000 calls per year,” says Swann, Ambulance Service Supervisor. “And that number is increasing.”

Every year, nearly 10 million rural Americans receive Emergency Medical Services (EMS) care. There are 23,272 ambulance agencies in the U.S. with 73% of those reporting serving rural areas.

Our community is fortunate to be served by a hospital-owned ambulance service, which benefits both community members and the hospital employees who care for them. A hospital-owned ambulance service allows for better cooperation and collaboration between first responders and hospital staff and physicians.

“The majority of our staff are residents in the local area,” Swann says. “We are able to support the community with emergency response advanced life support ambulances as well as a group of supervisors to support expanding operational roles in the event of mass casualties or disastrous situations. We cover local school sporting events, educational opportunities in the community.”

The team includes 16 full time paramedics and 16 Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) and a mix of 16 per diem positions, three operations supervisors and a director.

Swann and his team serve a population of 75,000 residents in Grass Valley, Lake of the Pines, Alta Sierra, and smaller regions such as the towns of Washington, Rough and Ready and North San Juan.

“Currently we run five Advanced Life Support Units per day and four at night with supervisory coverage in an independent Rapid Response Vehicle which is also Advanced Life Support,” explains Swann.

The patients brought in by the SNMH Ambulance Service account for nearly a quarter of the total SNMH emergency department patient volume.

The SNMH Ambulance Service not only responds to emergency calls, they also transfer patients to other medical centers in the area for more advanced or specialized care. In addition, they have provided support during disasters, including the Paradise fire, the Dixie fire and the Caldor fire, as well as the Oroville dam crisis.

“The team responds to a variety of emergent and non-emergency calls within the county,” Swann says. “We also participate in strike teams request for mass evacuations and fires. Last year, Dignity Health responded to three separate strike team requests for standby, evacuations, and system support while continuing to support Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Nevada County.”

The team collaborates with both Penn Valley and Truckee ambulance services, with all three agencies providing back up for each other.

SNMH is one of just three Dignity Health-affiliated facilities that own and operate ambulances services. The other facilities are Saint Elizabeth’s Community Hospital in Red Bluff and Mercy Medical Center in Redding. The staff at each of the ambulance services are Dignity Health employees, just like the staff that work inside the hospital.

Looking to the future, Swann anticipates the SNMH Ambulance Service continuing to grow to meet the needs of the community.

“The department is currently in a growth pattern and we are seeing changes that will have a positive impact for both the medical center and community.”