A Serving of Love and Support

Paul Faahs prepares entrees for the SNMH Community Cancer Center Comfort Cuisine program, which provides delicious and nutritious meals to patients undergoing treatment at a reduced cost.







One of the challenging side effects of cancer treatment is often a lack of appetite, made worse by episodes of nausea. However, eating a nutritious diet is important to help patients keep their energy levels up and to help their immune system stay strong.

The Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Community Cancer Center partners with the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation to offer people undergoing treatment a convenient and delicious solution – the Comfort Cuisine program.

“The mission of our program is to make nutritious, comfort food entrees, available to cancer patients, their families and caregivers while the patient is undergoing outpatient cancer treatment,” explains Paul Faahs, coordinator of the Comfort Cuisine program.

The meals are available from the cancer center at any time, in exchange for a $4 donation per entrée. If a patient is unable to afford it, the donation is waived.

The Comfort Cuisine program also receives funding through donations to the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation. Volunteers like Faahs take care of meal preparation.

“We have a small group of volunteers that come to cook,” Faahs says. “Some of them are experienced cooks, and some are not, but they all give it their best.”

Faahs and his volunteers meet once a week at a local, licensed commercial kitchen. The program has its California state packaging license and gets all of its food from local markets. The group prepares between 70 to 100 meals every week.

The generously sized entrees are packaged in lidded, microwavable, dishwasher (top rack) safe, recyclable containers, allowing the patient to store their leftovers for later if needed.

To access the program, patients at the SNMH Community Cancer Center just need to ask a staff member or a volunteer. The meals are kept in a dedicated freezer, ready for patients to take home the same day.

Faahs, who is a self-taught “foodie” and has taken classes from the legendary James Beard, says he only uses ingredients he would use for himself.

“Whole milk, butter, good quality olive oil, good cheeses – that’s what I use and that’s what we use in the meals for our patients,” he says. “This is not mass-produced, industrial food.”

Among the program’s most popular dishes are chicken fettucine, Swedish meatballs on egg noodles, and macaroni and cheese.

Over the years, Faahs has finetuned the recipes, catering to the unique needs of people feeling the effects of chemotherapy.

“Cancer patients have issues eating – the lining of the mouth is affected, causing problems with taste as well as hot and cold issues,” he explains. “Many people also feel nauseas, and most will feel a loss of appetite. Because of that, we try to provide bland meals that are low in acid and high in fat and protein, which helps you to keep weight on and also provides energy.”

Faahs knows firsthand the affect that chemo can have on a person. He is currently undergoing treatment for stage four colon cancer and has lost 30 pounds since his diagnosis a year and a half ago.

“One doctor said it best – if you don’t feel like eating, think about it the same way as you do when you have to take your medicine,” Faahs says. “Eating is that important.”

Amazingly, his own diagnosis hasn’t affected his volunteer work with the Comfort Cuisine program.

“On the days that we prepare the meals for the program, I do go home feeling tired,” he says. “That’s usually a restaurant night or a pizza night for us! I don’t cook for myself on those days.”

Despite the fatigue and his ongoing treatment, Faahs considers himself fortunate.

“I have to laugh sometimes because here I am, a cancer patient cooking for other cancer patients,” he says. “I’ve been extremely lucky, though. I have not experienced the terrible side effects of chemo. I have good days and bad days, sure, but I am one of the lucky ones.”

So Faahs and his team of volunteers continue to meet every week, pouring their energy and love into each dish of delicious and nutritious goodness.

“There have been several times when I have been undergoing treatment and a patient (everyone knows who I am) will ask when we are making a specific entree again, or just thank us for what we do,” Faahs says. “That always makes me feel so good, and it excites my volunteers when I relay those sentiments.”