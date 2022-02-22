A New Lease on Life: Cardiac Rehab Helps Heart Patients Recover

The team at Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Cardiac Rehab (shown here: Kim Lynch, Diana Henry, Manette Shuholm, and Becca Conway) help individuals recovering from a heart event or procedure to regain their health and to reduce their risk for future heart problems. The team takes a variety of COVID-19 related precautions to ensure the health and safety of staff and patients, including disinfecting, requiring masks and social distancing.



If you or someone you love has experienced a heart event like a heart attack or has had to undergo a cardiac procedure like a catheterization, you know firsthand the stress and fear that can follow. Recovery from a heart event doesn’t end when you leave the hospital — it is a long process that can change your lifestyle and your health for the rest of your life.

Adapting to this “new normal” can be challenging. That is where cardiac rehabilitation can help.

Josh Soria, SNMH Cardiac Rehab manager, knows firsthand the impact cardiac rehab can have on the life of a heart patient.

“My father’s life was saved by a cardiologist who inserted a stent into the arteries of his heart after he sustained a heart attack while riding his road bike,” he says. “However, my father was obese, did not listen to his body’s signals, did not control his blood pressure, and he ate poorly. When he began cardiac rehab, he could barely walk up the stairs. Cardiac rehab led him through two months of supervised exercise, helping him regain the stamina he had lost. Without the rehabilitation process, he would have been ripe for another massive heart attack. Over a decade later, he still has a healthy heart!”

Stories like Soria’s father are the ultimate goal of every cardiac rehab team — to help patients recovering from a heart event or procedure to reduce their heart disease risk factors and avoid more heart problems in the future.

“As with most diseases and injuries, people who have a heart event will never be just like they were before their event,” Soria explains. “However, cardiac rehab’s focus is to help these people regain the highest level of function given the constraints of their condition and other medical factors. We really focus on maintaining lifelong heart health through making new habits and lifestyle choices.”

Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Cardiac Rehab offers what is known as phases two and three of cardiac rehab (phase one is only for patients still in the hospital).

“Phase two participants undergo 8-12 weeks of supervised classes three days per week,” explains Soria. “During each class individuals undergo supervised exercise. The team also incorporates a vast array of education aimed at helping participants transform their lifestyle to a more heart healthy path.”

Soria explains that an important part of that education is helping a patient learn to listen to their body.

“They need to learn to listen to their body’s signals regarding tolerance to an activity,” he says. “They need to learn to determine when they can push it a bit and when they need to dial it back and when they need to get medical help.”

The cardiac rehab team also helps individuals learn to modify their lifestyle to reduce their risk for heart disease. This includes diet changes, weight control, stress management, blood pressure control, medication management, smoking cessation and lifelong exercise.

Once a patient completes phase two, they graduate to phase three, which includes classes twice a week. Classes are supervised by the same staff, but it is a more relaxed and less structured environment. Some participants continue to exercise on a heart monitor if they have a more sensitive condition.

“This is our gift to the community — to allow people living with heart conditions to continue lifelong exercise in a supervised setting,” Soria says. “This program is self-pay but is quite a reasonable price for what people are getting.”

Soria points out that the SNMH Cardiac Rehab program is special because of the team members who work closely with the patients, monitoring them as they exercise and advising them as they work toward a more heart-healthy life.

“This small community hospital truly has outstanding staff,” he says. “Without them this program would not exist. Dr. John Lace, nurses Diana Henry and Mannete Shulholm, exercise physiologists Becca Conway and Bailey Constantine, physiologist Kim Lynch — they are dedicated and caring, and they truly want to see their patients succeed.”

At any given time, about 100 community members are undergoing cardiac rehab at SNMH. Soria says his message to each patient is the same.

“You have been given a new lease on life. Take this time to really invest in your future to make it the best that it can be. There will be hard work involved, but it is undoubtedly worth it — our team is there to support you.”