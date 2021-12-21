A Helping Hand on an Overwhelming Journey: Nurse Navigator Connects Cancer Patients With Compassion

Nurse navigators offer one on one assistance to help guide patients diagnosed with cancer and their caregivers through the complex health care system from the point of diagnosis through to survivorship. The nurse navigator provides education about the patient’s diagnosis and treatment plan and is able to remove barriers to care.



A cancer diagnosis can be devastating as well as overwhelming. The appointments, the decisions, the unknown – it can all be a challenge, even for patients fortunate enough to have a good support system.

On a cancer journey there are many questions, but fortunately many patients now have a person to turn to for answers: the nurse navigator.

“As a central point of contact, I provide education and support,” says Emily Phillips, RN, Nurse Navigator with the Dignity Health Cancer Institute and the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Community Cancer Center. “I navigate the next steps for patients and their loved ones.”

Phillips says nurse navigators can offer one on one assistance to help guide patients and their caregivers through the complex health care system from the point of diagnosis through to survivorship. The nurse navigator provides education about the patient’s diagnosis and treatment plan and is able to remove barriers to care, ensuring timely, high-quality care.

Nurse navigation – also known as patient navigation – originated in 1990 at the Harlem Hospital Center, based on findings from the American Cancer Society that identified obstacles patients living with cancer faced in obtaining treatment. Initially, patient navigators focused on helping disadvantaged patients access resources. But in 2005, the American Cancer Society launched their first patient navigator program aimed at helping all patients better navigate their cancer journey.

Today, at centers like the SNMH Community Cancer Center, nurse navigators play an integral role on a patient’s care team.

“When a patient is diagnosed with cancer, it takes a team of professionals to manage the diagnosis and treatment,” explains Phillips. “Each discipline offers their own expertise and knowledge. Patients’ treatment plans are discussed in a weekly multi-disciplinary cancer conference which the navigator attends. This is a helpful way to ensure the cancer care team communicate effectively and the navigator can represent the patient, ensuring that their personal concerns are heard.”

At SNMH, the cancer care team also includes a dedicated oncology dietician and a marriage and family therapist who provides psycho-social support. SNMH also offers multiple support groups, mindfulness and meditation classes, and transition to wellness forums.

The nurse navigator is often the link connecting patients to these important services and resources.

For Phillips, its that personal connection that first drew her to the role of nurse navigator.

“I have been a nurse for ten years, working in oncology for the past five,” she says. “I have worked directly with the medical oncologists and in the infusion center, delivering chemotherapy and supportive medications. I came to the nurse navigator role because I knew it was such a crucial role and I was looking for a more meaningful way to help cancer patients and build relationships with my patients and their loved ones.”

Phillips encourages anyone diagnosed with cancer who has access to a nurse navigator to make use of their services.

“Call your nurse navigator from the beginning, don’t wait,” she says. “I can help coordinate services, assist with appointments, provide emotional support and help patients access available community resources, too.”

The nurse navigation program is just one of many things that set the SNMH Community Cancer Center apart and make it possible for Nevada County residents to receive world class care, close to home.

“We are so fortunate to have highly trained and sought-after medical oncologists and radiation oncologists here in our community,” Phillips says. “The SNMH cancer center not only provides a beautiful, peaceful and comfortable atmosphere for both patients and family members to begin their cancer journey, but is also equipped with up-to-date equipment and is nationally accredited by The American College of Surgeon’s Commission on Cancer program.”

Thanks to people like Phillips and programs like the nurse navigators, the SNMH Community Cancer Center is able to provide not only world class care, but also compassion with a human touch.

“Patients are always thankful and feel relieved that they have someone by their side who can just listen and help them to understand the next steps,” Phillips says. “It is a privilege to walk alongside patients and their loved ones during their cancer journey and being able to support, empower and advocate for them is so meaningful.”

To learn more about the SNMH Community Cancer Center and the nurse navigator program, call 530. 274-6179.