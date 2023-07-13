Songwriters have something to share with the world, through music, through words, and through their connection. On the evening of July 16, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., at the Wild Eye Pub in Grass Valley, a Songwriter’s Showcase will feature the work of four local artists.
Elena Rayo is a lifelong musician, singer, and songwriter who started playing violin at the age of five. She has released six albums, some from her analog recording studio, Ancient Wave Studios in Nevada City. She has performed internationally on violin and guitar and her education includes degrees in Classical Languages from UC-Berkeley, Cambridge University, and UCLA. Elena’s unique background, vibrant energy and clarity of purpose shine through her music. She touches everyone she meets in a very special way.
Paul Kamm got his first paying gig at the age of seven, singing in a church choir outside Detroit. He spent most nights listening to FM radio under his pillow before a knock on the door told him to go to sleep. Arriving in Nevada City at nineteen, guitar in hand, he fell in love with the vibrant music scene here. Through the years and with many bands, songwriting has been Paul’s primary focus. He is currently in the popular band, Achilles Wheel, playing World-and-Americana-infused music throughout the western states. Paul’s longstanding partnership with Eleanore MacDonald has graced the world with nine independently produced albums of original music. Their newest recording is due for release in early 2024. A prolific writer, Paul is always looking for the next song to reveal itself.
Mei Lin Heirendt picked up the violin at age seven. After being enthralled by Isaac Stern’s version of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, she told her father “I want you to play this all the time.” Mei Lin studied the Suzuki Violin Method for five years and became the Concert Master for the Music in the Mountains Youth Orchestra at the age of twelve. Since then, she has switched mainly to bluegrass music. Now seventeen years old, Mei Lin has performed all over the state, released two full-length albums with her bands, and has collaborated with many highly-respected musicians. Her debut solo single, “Enough,” is set for release on June 16, 2023. Currently, she tours with the jamgrass quartet, Broken Compass Bluegrass. Mei Lin writes songs whenever she has a spare moment.
Nory Fussell has been picking and singing around Nevada County for well over forty years. With a passion for bringing people together around music, Nory has organized many shows and concerts and loves hosting open mics. He currently performs with the acoustic duo, The Earbuds. Nory’s song topics weave through his life’s experiences, the economics of simple living, social justice and ecological issues, just plain fun, and yes, Love, sweet love. A father, grandfather, friend, and lover of the art of living well, he is close to knowing what he wants to do when he grows up.
These four talented musicians will be onstage together taking turns playing their original tunes. In between the songs, there will be brief conversations around the song, the craft of writing, inspirations, and whatever stories might come up from the moment. It is sure to be a warm and soulful evening. The showcase will be held indoors, due to the heat wave, with the full Wild Eye Pub dinner and drink menu available. For tickets and reservations call 530-446-6668 or go to info@wildeyepub.com