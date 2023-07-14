Traveling out of Ashland, Oregon, Puppeteers for Fears (PFF) will perform for one night only at the Nevada City Theater on July 18, doors open at 7 p.m.
Cthulhu: the Musical! is an original show described as a musical psychological by Josh Gross writer and PFF artistic director.
“The story is about people struggling with sanity, trying to understand reality - and when you do, it's kind of horrifying,” Josh Gross writer and PFF artistic director said.
The production features a full cast of five actors with elaborate custom-made puppets, a band called The Elephant that PFF met on the road.
“We like to find a band as we are traveling on the road that we can make our own house band,” Gross said. “The Elephant is a duo folk rock band that connected with the themes in the play.”
Because the themes deal with different levels of reality, dreams and flashbacks, the sound elements needed to be abstract and sometimes jolting, according to Gross.
Much of the story takes place underwater, so at times there is a blend of calypso sound, surf rock and reverb.
Reverb is the persistence of sound after a sound is produced. Reverb is created when a sound or signal is reflected off of a surface causing numerous reflections to build up.
“It's a very unusual piece,” Gross said.
The play is adapted from the 1929 short story, The Call of Cthulhu,” by horror icon H.P. Lovecraft, and tells the story of his most famous creation: Cthulhu, a giant, malevolent, octopus-faced elder god who hibernates beneath the ocean, communicating to humans through their dreams, slowly driving them mad.
“The goal of the performance is convincing, that people get sucked in and lost in it,” Gross said.
The tour is called the Back From the Dead tour because it was originally a popular Halloween show that was requested all along the West Coast.
”This tour is our official relaunch from post COVID,” Gross said. “We thought, why only use it for Halloween? We added some new elements such as some shadow puppetry and pulled it together with The Elephant.”
Attendees should be aware that though this is a puppet show, it is NOT a children's show.
“The intellectual and psychological horror,” Gross said. “It's kind of a deep cut for some people.”
The play explores a lot of heavy themes about questioning reality that kids just would not understand, according to Gross.
Puppets are a great medium because the audience knows they are not real but still react to them, especially when the puppet breaks the scene and talks directly to the audience.
"The puppets themselves alter reality," Gross said.
After sold-out performances all over the West Coast, the show will be brought to the Nevada Theater located at 401 Broad Street in Nevada City.
Run time is approximately two hours with an intermission.
Sierra Stages has been bringing high-quality theater to Nevada County for 15 years and Cthulhu: the Musical! is part of the Out There series.
To purchase tickets for $25 and more information on Cthulhu: the Musical!, visit www.SierraStages.org or call 530.346.3210.
To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com.