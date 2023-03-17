At the Rough and Ready Fire Protection District Board meeting on March 14, the joint Rough and Ready/Penn Valley Consolidation Committee recommended that the Rough and Ready Fire Protection District should file dissolution documents with the Local Area Formation Counsel.
The recommendation to dissolve the Rough and Ready Fire Protection District was put forth by both Nevada County Board of Supervisors and Local Agency Formation Commissions (LAFCo).
Also, neither the Nevada County Board of Supervisors or LAFCo supports consolidation of these two Fire Districts, according to Doug Wittler.
A special board meeting will take place next Monday March 20 at 10 a.m. for the Rough and Ready Fire Board to vote on the Committee's recommendation to dissolve.