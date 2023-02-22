Recently I heard on the news of the Republican plan to do away with Social Security. I was puzzled and wondered if they had explored the impact of this decision. First, they were elected to office by all the people who supported them; young, old, rich, middle class, working class, as well as the poor. It is not that all the people in these groups voted for them, but they have a responsibility to all of these groups and their well being, as their elected representatives.
I am 90 years old. I receive Social Security along with a small check from a retirement account. I have two master's degrees, one in Education and one in Culture and Creative Spirituality, a lifetime teacher's credential and a certificate to practice Spiritual Direction. I taught for 15 years, got my first Master's Degree in Psychology and I am a licensed psychotherapist and school psychologist. I worked in a youth program and was a children's coordinator for Nevada County as well as a court mediator. I opened my own practice and retired from it at the age of 75. I have paid into Social Security as both any employer and employee.
Without Social Security my life would be quite different. I would not have had enough money to participate in the economy and could only purchase the bare essentials. I certainly would not be able to live in my home. I would most likely require food stamps, medication assistance and as I get older, necessary assistance.
I don't understand the Republicans even considering such a plan. The loss of purchasing power among seniors would have a dire effect on the economy. The costs of providing more health care and decent living conditions would be unsustainable. I know in my case alone, without Social Security I could not afford my home, the inserts in my shoes so I can walk without pain, or quality food. Doing away with Social Security would negatively affect the segment of the population who contributed many hours to this nation, digging ditches, providing childcare, educating the youth and much more. I think the Republican plan would have a dire effect on the economy and would ultimately create more poverty in the already vulnerable senior population. More poverty means more welfare, more homelessness and more illness, all of which is a drain on the economy.
The only reason I can imagine this plan to do away with or even modify social security is that it would increase the power of the wealthy even more. I consider it a bad plan. I know about trickle-down economics and, at its best, it depends on the owners of land, manufacturers, etc., to actually care about the well-being of their employees. This history of this in the US and England, as well as current evidence does not support that such concerns exist.
I have friends who visited Scandinavia and I was struck by one of their comments: "It would be nice to live in a country where people like the government." I agree with this statement. And it would be even better if all political parties were interested in the well-being of all citizens; the poor, the hard working, the students, the middle class. The emphasis on power and money, rather than the well-being of all citizens can only lead to disaster.
Ruth Ghio
Grass Valley