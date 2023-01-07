Staff Writer
The Nevada County Board of Supervisors will consider minor changes that have been proposed to the Nevada County Cannabis Cultivation Ordinance (NCCCO) regarding the final Environmental Impact Report (EIR) and amendments to zoning regulations for cannabis cultivators during Tuesday’s session at the Rood Government Center.
One recommendation in the updated ordinance would provide more opportunity for cultivation by allowing larger cultivation sizes.
A maximum of 40,000 square feet on the largest parcels of land or parcels that share a common border totaling 80 acres or greater is under consideration, according to officials. The potential for larger cultivation areas on larger parcels would be balanced by increasing setbacks.
The cultivation community requested the increased cultivation area “to provide for a more reasonable ratio of cultivation to overall parcel size,” according to the proposed changes in the NCCCO.
“An increased canopy allowance will provide the cannabis farming community the flexibility to adapt their business plans as needed based on market conditions and individual farm business plans,” according to Diana Gamzon, executive director of the Nevada County Cannabis Alliance.
Canopy areas consist of mature plants efficiently grown. Approximately 1,951 of the total 17,693 county parcels are 40 acres or greater and on which an increased cultivation area would be permitted.
The proposed changes would also remove the need for cannabis cultivation projects on larger parcels to subdivide. According to the county, the updated ordinance is in response to the demand for more cannabis products and the desire for more cannabis businesses to open in Nevada County.
Cultivation for personal use
“The updated ordinance would not change any cultivation regulations pertaining to personal use. … The ordinance has been updated to allow cultivation on contiguously owned properties provided one has a residence and the contributing parcel is 5 acres or greater,” the proposal said.
For example, if two parcels share a common border, one being 12 acres and the second being 13 acres, and provided all other conditions are met, the full 25 acres could be counted and cultivation allowed.
Small properties could be used for manufacturing opportunities, distribution, and retail sales, as well as operations such as a microbusiness within the updated ordinance without changing the three zones.
Retail licenses
Microbusinesses, similar to wineries on agricultural land, would be limited to on-site sales with delivery prohibited and operating hours would be limited to Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
A microbusiness would be considered an operation that engages in at least three of the commercial cannabis activities: cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, and retail sale.
Details in the NCCCO include clarification on the types of retail sales and delivery allowed.
“Storefront Retail” licenses do not allow delivery; however, “Non-Storefront” licenses are exclusively for larger wholesale delivery and shipment. “Non-Storefront” licenses are not open to the public. They are the grow sites.
Accessible parking to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in storefront retail locations is also required because of the expected increase in business.
New regulations also are being introduced to help ensure effects from manufacturing, distribution, retail, and microbusinesses are minimized. More specifically, non-volatile manufacturing, or the infusion or mixture of cannabis into another substance, is limited in scope and scale, to reduce noise, glare, fumes, or other conditions that may affect neighboring areas.
Environmental impact is low
The environmental implications surrounding the production of cannabis concentrates under the updated ordinance would require the use of non-volatile methods such as carbon dioxide, ethanol, and non-hydrocarbon-based or other solvents, such as water, vegetable glycerin, vegetable oil, animal fat, and glycerin.
The permitting process
Other changes proposed in the NCCCO seek to streamline the permitting process and add standards and requirements for additional license types for distribution, non-volatile manufacturing, retail sales, and microbusinesses.
“Cannabis cultivation has experienced a very small expansion in comparison to what was anticipated after approval of the original ordinance,” according to the project’s description.
There were 57 permits issued by the county in 2020; 55 more permits were added in 2021 and 20 more permits in 2022.
“The Department of Cannabis Control has extremely strict requirements for all cannabis license types including security standards, track and trace requirements and safety protocols. In addition, adherence to full compliance with all building codes and commercial fire standards is required. The reality is, there are no proposed additions to the cannabis ordinance which are not already allowed on agricultural zoned land for traditional agriculture. Cannabis farming simply needs the same tools afforded by all farmers,” Gamzon said.
No more onsite residence required
“The onsite residence requirement for adjacent parcels included in common ownership or control of overall premises” will be removed if the proposed amendments to the NCCCO are approved by the Board.
“It (the removal of the onsite residence requirement) removes the overly burdensome and expensive requirement of building a second home when one already has a home on the adjacent parcel. Having to build a second home has proven to be a barrier for many farmers so this change will likely help encourage more farmers to seek a license,” Gamzon explained.
The report states there are no substantial changes proposed in the revised ordinance.
Members from the Nevada County Cannabis Alliance plan to speak at Tuesday’s meeting, which starts at 1:30 p.m.