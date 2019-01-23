Two extreme weather shelters open in advance of Thursday’s homeless point-in-time count

Two extreme weather shelters will open Wednesday night in advance of Thursday’s homeless point-in-time count, Nevada County officials said.

The shelters at Seaman’s Lodge, 415 Nimrod St., Nevada City; and at the Salvation Army, 10725 Alta St., Grass Valley, open at 4:30 p.m. today. The Salvation Army shelter is limited to 25 people and for homeless families only.

Officials said opening the shelters will help with the Thursday count of Nevada County’s homeless.

"This is an effort to have the most accurate count of our homeless residents as possible," a release states.

According to the release, homeless counts are needed to get funding from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development. Nevada County performs a count each year.

Various local organizations will host events in which volunteers give brief surveys to the area’s homeless population.