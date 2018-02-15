Truckee’s Bryce Bennett finishes 16th in men’s Olympic downhill

Truckee alpine skier Bryce Bennett competed in men’s downhill at the Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea Thursday and finished in 16th place.

Bennett didn’t have a great start to the race, which featured 55 competitors, and by the end of his run was 1.97 seconds off the pace of gold medalist Aksel Lund Svindal, of Norway.

Svindal, 35, finished with a time of 1:40.25 to become the oldest man to win an alpine skiing gold medal. Bennett, 25, finished the course with a time 1:42.22 for Team USA's fastest run.

The Squaw Valley product was ninth in the third and final training run leading up to the event. Bennett also took 17th place in men's alpine combined earlier in the week.