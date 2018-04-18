Town hall about Higgins Marketplace, infrastructure improvements set for Tuesday

A town hall meeting about the proposed Higgins Marketplace and South County infrastructure improvements is scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Higgins Lions Community Center, 22490 E. Hacienda Drive.

Fred Katz, developer of the Higgins Marketplace, and Nevada County Supervisor Ed Scofield, whose district includes the proposed development, will attend, said LeeAnn Halleib, president of the South Nevada County Chamber of Commerce.

Attendees will have the chance to ask questions, Halleib added.

“It’s a free event,” she said. “You don’t have to be from South County.”