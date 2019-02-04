UPDATED: Power restored in South County

UPDATE at 11:44 a.m.

Power is now restored to all South County PG&E customers who lost it this morning, the utility company said.

The 2,265 customers lost power around 8:10 a.m. when a tree fell into power lines. Electricity was restored around 9:25 a.m. once the tree was removed, a spokesman said.

Initially posted

Over 2,000 PG&E customers are without power this morning in South County, reports state.

The outage — which covers a wide swath from Higgins Corner to Alta Sierra, along Highway 49 — started around 8:10 a.m. Monday. The cause of the outage, and its expected end time, is unknown, PG&E said.

The outage came ahead of a snow forecast for Grass Valley.

Rain today is expected to become rain and snow by 10 a.m. Temperatures will fall to around 33 by 5 p.m. Daytime accumulation could reach 1 to 2 inches today, and 4 to 8 inches tonight, the National Weather Service said.