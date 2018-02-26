 Snow day for several western Nevada County schools | TheUnion.com

Snow day for several western Nevada County schools

Nevada Joint Union High School District has canceled classes Monday due to snow, said Superintendent Louise Johnson.

Also closed Monday, Feb. 26:

Bitney Prep High School

Grass Valley School District

Nevada City School District

Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning

Check back with TheUnion.com for more information on other cancellations.