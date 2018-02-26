Snow day for several western Nevada County schools
February 26, 2018
Nevada Joint Union High School District has canceled classes Monday due to snow, said Superintendent Louise Johnson.
Also closed Monday, Feb. 26:
Bitney Prep High School
Grass Valley School District
Nevada City School District
Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning
Check back with TheUnion.com for more information on other cancellations.
