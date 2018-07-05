Sierra County sheriff: Authorities search for missing Nevada City residents

The California Highway Patrol has deployed a helicopter in the search of two Nevada City residents missing in Sierra County, authorities said.

The helicopter, sent around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, is searching for Suzanne Webb, 38, and Jim Gates, 68. Authorities learned about their disappearance around 1:30 a.m. that day. They found their blue Toyota Tacoma around noon in the Craycroft Ridge area, north of Downieville, Sierra County Sheriff Tim Standley said.

"We did locate the vehicle that’s involved," the sheriff said. "We have not located the parties, though."

According to Standley, Webb and Gates were traveling together. It’s believed they were going to a rural part of the county to pay respects to a family member.