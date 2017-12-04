Shirl Mendonca: Beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Lake Wildwood

Lake Wildwood is in full holiday swing. If you missed the tree lighting ceremony over Thanksgiving weekend, be sure to check out the beautiful live tree in front of the Lake Wildwood Community Center. It is the perfect way to fire up some holiday cheer.

Both entry gates, the Clubhouse Dining Room and Bar, and the Community Center are all decked out in holiday sparkle so be sure to drop in and let the decorations and all the merriment kick start your holidays. It seems that every club will be having a festive event of some kind so there will more than enough good cheer to go around.

On Saturday, Dec. 9, Santa will make a stop here in Lake Wildwood to have breakfast with the kids. Get your tickets early since both the 9 a.m. and the 11 a.m. seatings are always a sellout. No tickets will be sold at the door so contact the Community Center for more information at 432-3260.

Also on Saturday, the Lake Wildwood Motorcycle Club will ride in the 26th annual Nevada County Food & Toy Run. This is a site to behold as over 1,000 motorcycles laden with toys and decked out in Santa hats leave the Rood Center at noon to cruise through Nevada City and Grass Valley in route to the fairgrounds where hundreds of children and adults await their arrival. Being downtown Grass Valley or Nevada City to cheer and thank these riders is a great family "feel good" event that you won't want to miss.

The Nevada County Food & Toy Run is a nonprofit, charitable organization serving less fortunate families in Nevada County at Christmas. Families in need receive a Christmas turkey, 10-pound bag of potatoes, and canned goods to take home for the holidays. Each child receives at least three toys. It is not too late to drop off new, unwrapped toys or non-perishable canned foods at donation bins located at the Lake Wildwood Administration Office or the North Gate. Monetary donations are also appreciated. Please call Paul or Susan Piper 888-960-0422 for additional information or to arrange for a pick-up of your donation.

On Sunday, Dec. 10, the Lake Wildwood Women's Club will present their annual Holiday Champagne Brunch. This event features an elaborate buffet, entertainment, and lots of good cheer. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and brunch is at 11:15 a.m., followed by entertainment by The Double D's singing duet of Diane Marino and Diane Lang.

Now is the time to get your outdoor Christmas lights up if you want to enter the Holiday Wonderland contest. The social committee sponsors this event every year and is looking for originality, themes, bright lights and anything you think the Community would enjoy in an outdoor display like music, stories on tape, motion etc. Judging will take place over two nights on Sunday, Dec. 10 and Monday, Dec. 11 between 6-9 p.m. so your lights need to be on both nights. Each display is viewed by at least 20 judges and will be judged in two categories, best theme and best lighting. There will be first-, second- and third-place winners in each category as well as a grand prize winner. This is a win-win for the entire community as we all get to share in the Lake Wildwood Holiday Wonderland.

This will be the third year for Holiday of Lights in the Park and it continues to grow each year. On Friday and Saturday, Dec. 15-16, Western Gateway Park on Penn Valley Drive will be illuminated with holiday displays. This year's "drive through" event will be open from 5:30–9:30 p.m. on both nights and admission is free.

Got a tip about someone or something in Lake Wildwood or Penn Valley? Contact Shirl Mendonca at shirlmendonca@gv.net.