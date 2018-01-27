Sheriff Keith Royal endorses Lt. Bill Smethers in sheriff’s race
January 27, 2018
From a release:
Nevada County Sheriff Keith Royal announces his endorsement of his Executive Lieutenant, Bill Smethers, as his successor.
“Bill represents the next generation of leadership for Nevada County. He will lead the office with enthusiasm to get the job done utilizing the latest in law enforcement practices. Bill has proven himself as a leader and is respected by law enforcement officer's past and present.”
In addition to being endorsed by Sheriff Royal, Bill has also been endorsed by the following law enforcement officials:
Former Grass Valley Chief of Police Mel Mouser
Grass Valley Police Captain Jerod Johnson, retired
Sheriff's Commander William Wade, retired
Sheriff's Captain Jeff Powell, retired
Sheriff's Captain Thomas Carrington, retired
For a complete list of endorsements, please visit our website at http://www.smethersforsheriff.com.
