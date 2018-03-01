See who’s running for office in Nevada County

Candidates have until March 9 to declare for elected office, or until March 14 if no incumbent files for a particular office.

See a regularly updated list below of who’s declared for local office:

Who’s running for office

Scott Lay – superintendent of schools, declared Monday, Feb. 12

Tina Vernon – treasurer-tax collector, declared Wednesday, Feb. 14

Marcia Salter – auditor-controller, declared Friday, Feb. 23

Recommended Stories For You

Sue Hoek — supervisor, District 4, declared Wednesday, Feb. 28

Glenn Jennings — district attorney, declared Wednesday, Feb. 28