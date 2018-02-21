Scotts Flat project walk is rescheduled to Friday morning due to weather

The guided walk to tour Nevada Irrigation District's Scotts Flat Forestry Project site has been rescheduled due to weather forecasts of snow Wednesday night and Thursday. The walk, initially scheduled for Thursday morning, will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday.

The public is welcome to join the walk, which will begin at Gate 1 at the Scotts Flat Campground at 10 am.

The Scotts Flat North Forestry Project will remove fire fuels and harvest merchantable timber on the north shore of Scotts Flat as identified in the District's 2013 Timber Harvest Plan. The project will primarily target Campgrounds 1 and 2 while treating adjacent NID property for fire reduction. Work has been ongoing for a couple of weeks.

— Nevada Irrigation District