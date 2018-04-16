Sammie’s Friends to no longer operate animal shelter, Nevada County officials say

Sammie’s Friends no longer will operate the Nevada County Animal Shelter after June, a change that’s expected to send some local animals to Placer County for adoption, authorities said.

Sheriff’s Lt. Sam Brown said Monday that he’ll work with Cheryl Wicks — cofounder and president for Sammie’s Friends, the group that currently runs the shelter — on a transition plan. Details remain unknown, though Brown said the Placer County Animal Services Division, the group selected by Nevada County officials to operate the shelter, would become responsible for husbandry and animal care.

The animal shelter on McCourtney Road will remain open after June 30, the day the contract with Sammie’s Friends ends. It’s possible some adoptions could occur at that location. However, some animals would go to the Placer County facility in Auburn, Brown said.