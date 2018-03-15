UPDATE: Highway 20, Washington Road wreck cleared

UPDATED at 3:35 p.m.:

Caltrans shows that the wreck is cleared and highway reopened.

UPDATED at 1:08 p.m.:

Eastbound Highway 20 is closed at Uren Street in Nevada City. Westbound Highway 20 is closed at its intersection with Interstate 80. It’s unknown when it’ll reopen.

Initially posted:

A jack-knifed tanker has blocked both lanes of traffic on Highway 20, at Washington Road, the California Highway Patrol said.

Authorities said at 12:29 p.m. Thursday that the empty tanker struck a tree, jack-knifed and came to a stop in both lanes of the highway. A partially fallen tree is on part of the tanker, reports state.

A tow truck responded at 12:36 p.m. to the scene, CHP said.