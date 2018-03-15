UPDATE: Highway 20, Washington Road wreck cleared
March 15, 2018
UPDATED at 3:35 p.m.:
Caltrans shows that the wreck is cleared and highway reopened.
UPDATED at 1:08 p.m.:
Eastbound Highway 20 is closed at Uren Street in Nevada City. Westbound Highway 20 is closed at its intersection with Interstate 80. It’s unknown when it’ll reopen.
Initially posted:
A jack-knifed tanker has blocked both lanes of traffic on Highway 20, at Washington Road, the California Highway Patrol said.
Recommended Stories For You
Authorities said at 12:29 p.m. Thursday that the empty tanker struck a tree, jack-knifed and came to a stop in both lanes of the highway. A partially fallen tree is on part of the tanker, reports state.
A tow truck responded at 12:36 p.m. to the scene, CHP said.
Trending In: Main Headline
Trending Sitewide
- UPDATE: Child dies in Nevada County wreck; driver deemed intoxicated by authorities
- Three new eateries on tap for Grass Valley’s Mill Street
- Nevada County, federal authorities accuse man of having almost 1,300 pounds of pot
- UPDATE: Nevada County students participate in National School Walkout (VIDEO)
- Nevada City man accused of having $1 million in pot now in federal custody, sheriff’s office says