Remains found in November identified as belonging to Kurt Andrew Collins, Nevada County authorities say
March 29, 2018
Nevada County authorities have positively identified remains found in November off the South Yuba Trail as belonging to Kurt Andrew Collins, a release states.
DNA testing confirmed what authorities suspected at the time — that the remains were those of Collins, a suspect in the August 2016 shooting of Placer County Sheriff’s Office Search & Rescue member Steve Wolf.
Check back for more on this story.
