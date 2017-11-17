Prosecutor: Jerry Mattson convicted of continuous sexual abuse
November 17, 2017
A Nevada County jury took about 12 hours over Thursday and Friday to find Jerry Mattson guilty on one count of continuous sexual abuse, a conviction that warrants a maximum of 16 years in prison, prosecutors said.
Mattson, 27, faced the continuous sexual abuse charge and two counts of sodomy. Upon convicting Mattson of the first charge, the jury didn’t have to consider the other two counts, Deputy District Attorney Jesse Wilson said.
The jury also found that a special allegation of sodomy was true. It decided a special allegation of oral copulation wasn’t true, Wilson added.
"I feel good about it," Wilson said of the verdict. "I feel the jury did a good job considering all the evidence."
