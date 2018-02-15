Pleasant Ridge Union School District investigates alleged threat; superintendent says no student, staff in danger, schools open as normal
February 15, 2018
An alleged threat made by a Magnolia Intermediate School student led authorities Thursday morning to begin an investigation, the district’s superintendent said.
Pleasant Ridge Union School District Superintendent Rusty Clark emphasized that no student or staff are in danger, and no lockdown is in effect at either Magnolia Intermediate or neighboring Cottage Hill Elementary School.
He declined to discuss the status of the student who made the alleged threat, saying the student’s parents are supportive of the district’s investigation.
"We take all threats seriously," Clark said.
