Placer County authorities: Body of missing woman Yin Wong damaged by mountain lion

The body of a missing Sacramento woman found dead Wednesday was damaged by a mountain lion, Placer County authorities said Friday.

Yin Wong, 33, was missing for four days when searchers found her body in the American River canyon, about a mile below where her car was found. Nevada County officials confirmed that day that the body belonged to Wong, though her cause of death remains unknown despite evidence that a mountain lion damaged the body.

"The coroner said there is no evidence to support that the mountain lion killed Wong, but it’s believed that the animal discovered her after she was deceased," a Placer County release states.