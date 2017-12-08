Placer County authorities: Body of missing woman Yin Wong damaged by mountain lion
December 8, 2017
The body of a missing Sacramento woman found dead Wednesday was damaged by a mountain lion, Placer County authorities said Friday.
Yin Wong, 33, was missing for four days when searchers found her body in the American River canyon, about a mile below where her car was found. Nevada County officials confirmed that day that the body belonged to Wong, though her cause of death remains unknown despite evidence that a mountain lion damaged the body.
"The coroner said there is no evidence to support that the mountain lion killed Wong, but it’s believed that the animal discovered her after she was deceased," a Placer County release states.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Main Headline
Trending Sitewide
- Missing Sacramento woman Yin Wong found deceased in Placer County
- Missing Sacramento woman Yin Wong found deceased in Placer County
- A to Z Supply in Grass Valley breaks ties with Ace Hardware
- 2 men arrested in Grass Valley burglary; 23 guns recovered
- Nevada County murder suspect ‘came out’ to shooting victim, prosecutor says