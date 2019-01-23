Pedestrian struck on Highway 99; CHP asks public for help

Authorities are asking the public for information about a Wednesday morning wreck on Highway 99 that left a Jacksonville, Florida, man dead.

The California Highway Patrol is unsure exactly when the 23-year-old man in dark clothing, who’s name hasn’t been released, was walking north on the highway — about 5 miles north of Yuba City. At some point one or more vehicles struck the man, said Jodie Beck, public information officer.

A passerby stopped and authorities responded to the area around 7:30 a.m. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Beck added.

Any witnesses should contact the Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol at 530-674-5141.

The wreck remains under investigation.