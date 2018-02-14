Only one dispensary for Nevada City
February 14, 2018
The Nevada City Council Wednesday night opted to stick with its original plan and allow only one medical cannabis dispensary to operate in city limits.
The city plans to revisit the idea of allowing more marijuana retail storefronts after one year, when it has had the opportunity to assess the first dispensary’s impacts on the community.
Check back for more details on this story online Thursday or in The Union’s Friday print edition.
Trending In: Main Headline
- Nevada County authorities charge 71-year-old man with burglary
- Only one dispensary for Nevada City
- (VIDEO) Grass Valley police: Number of people detained, 1 shotgun found
- Greg Diaz intends to run for re-election to Nevada County clerk-recorder position, documents indicate
- Elise Strickler announces run for Nevada County clerk-recorder/registrar of voters
Trending Sitewide
- UPDATE: Authorities respond to report of bank robbery at Bank of the West in Grass Valley
- Nevada City’s iconic National Hotel sold
- (VIDEO) Nevada County staff now prepped to write draft marijuana ordinance
- Nevada County authorities charge 71-year-old man with burglary
- Nevada City’s iconic National Hotel sold