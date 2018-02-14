 Only one dispensary for Nevada City | TheUnion.com

Only one dispensary for Nevada City

By Matthew Pera

The Nevada City Council Wednesday night opted to stick with its original plan and allow only one medical cannabis dispensary to operate in city limits.

The city plans to revisit the idea of allowing more marijuana retail storefronts after one year, when it has had the opportunity to assess the first dispensary’s impacts on the community.

Check back for more details on this story online Thursday or in The Union’s Friday print edition. 

 