Nevada County wreck UPDATE: Traffic moving normally after wreck south of Higgins Corner
March 21, 2018
UPDATE at 3:13 p.m.:
Traffic is moving normally in the area, Caltrans states.
UPDATE at 2:25 p.m.:
One lane is reopened and a second is expected to reopen soon. Traffic is again moving in both directions, CHP and Caltrans said.
UPDATE at 1:39 p.m.:
Southbound lanes are closed. Both drivers involved in the wreck will go to a Roseville hospital, CHP said.
Initially posted:
A Wednesday afternoon traffic wreck south of Higgins Corner has slowed traffic in both directions on Highway 49, the California Highway Patrol and Caltrans said.
The wreck happened around 1 p.m. near Streeter Road. A white truck collided with a black vehicle, sending the truck into a ditch. At least one vehicle has major damage, and debris is scattered across the road, CHP said.
Authorities have responded to the scene.
Check back for more information.