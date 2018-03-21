Nevada County wreck UPDATE: Traffic moving normally after wreck south of Higgins Corner

UPDATE at 3:13 p.m.:

Traffic is moving normally in the area, Caltrans states.

UPDATE at 2:25 p.m.:

One lane is reopened and a second is expected to reopen soon. Traffic is again moving in both directions, CHP and Caltrans said.

UPDATE at 1:39 p.m.:

Southbound lanes are closed. Both drivers involved in the wreck will go to a Roseville hospital, CHP said.

Initially posted:

A Wednesday afternoon traffic wreck south of Higgins Corner has slowed traffic in both directions on Highway 49, the California Highway Patrol and Caltrans said.

The wreck happened around 1 p.m. near Streeter Road. A white truck collided with a black vehicle, sending the truck into a ditch. At least one vehicle has major damage, and debris is scattered across the road, CHP said.

Authorities have responded to the scene.

Check back for more information.